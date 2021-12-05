All 3 Crumbleys locked up in same Michigan jail, authorities say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dom Calicchio
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Michigan shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley and his parents were all behind bars inside the same Oakland County lockup on Saturday, according to authorities.

James and Jennifer Crumbley joined their 15-year-old son inside the Oakland County Jail in Pontiac following their arrests in Detroit during the wee hours of Saturday morning, the New York Post reported.

The three family members were being held in separate areas of the jail and were not being permitted to communicate, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said, according to the Post.

All three were being held in isolation and under suicide watch, the sheriff said.

"We have nothing to lead us to believe that anybody has any mental health challenges so far," the sheriff told reporters at a news conference on Saturday. "They indicate no interest or desire to hurt themselves."

CRUMBLEY PARENTS ‘ABSOLUTELY WARRANTED,’ EACH COULD FACE 15 YEARS, FORMER US ATTORNEY SAYS

Ethan was sent to the jail last week after he allegedly shot four classmates dead and wounded seven other people Tuesday at Oxford High School, the school he attended in a suburb north of Detroit. The rampage happened not long after he and his parents met with school officials over some drawings Ethan reportedly made, showing disturbing images.

The parents reportedly didn’t tell school officials their son had potential access to a weapon, which may have been inside Ethan’s backpack during the school meeting, authorities have said. Lawyers for the parents on Saturday accused prosecutors of turning the case into a "media circus" with claims about the weapon.

The parents left the school before the shooting began, authorities have said.

The parents were taken into custody following an hours-long manhunt that began Friday, not long after Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald held a news conference, where she announced that James and Jennifer Crumbley would face involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with their son’s alleged deadly outburst. The father had only recently purchased the handgun that Ethan allegedly used, according to authorities.

McDonald, elected prosecutor as a Democrat in 2020, later received criticism from Bouchard, with the sheriff suggesting that the prosecutor’s disclosure of charges prior to couple being arrested had likely spurred them to flee.

MICHIGAN SCHOOL SHOOTING: CRUMBLEY LAWYER SAYS GUN WAS LOCKED UP, ACCUSES PROSECUTOR OF CREATING MEDIA CIRCUS

The ensuing manhunt involved several law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, which on Friday had offered rewards of $10,000 each for the capture of the Crumbley parents.

Lawyers for the parents claimed at one point Friday that the Crumbleys planned to surrender, but Bouchard dismissed that claim Saturday, citing the serious charges the parents faced.

"We don’t wait for that when we have serious charges like felonies," Bouchard told reporters, according to the Post. "You can turn yourself in, you can go to court, you can come to any one of our substations, but we’re going to go look for you immediately."

Ethan Crumbley on Wednesday was charged as an adult with murder and terrorism offenses in connection with the deadly shootings. A Michigan state law enacted in 2002 defines terrorism as an attempt to intimidate or coerce community members or government, the AP reported.

Defense attorney Scott Kozak entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of his client.

The teen was denied bail and transferred to jail from a juvenile detention facility after successful arguments by assistant prosecutor Marc Keast, according to the AP. The defendant could get life in prison if convicted.

On Friday, James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with involuntary manslaughter. After they were arrested Saturday they entered pleas of not guilty via an online hearing, with a judge setting bond at $500,000 for each parent.

Both parents could face 15 years in prison if convicted, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Fox News on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • School Gunman’s ‘Fugitive’ Parents Laugh, Cry in Court After Wild Manhunt

    Rochester Hills District CourtThe parents of alleged school shooter Ethan Crumbley pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges on Saturday, shortly after they were nabbed by fugitive teams “hiding” in an industrial building in east Detroit. James and Jennifer Crumbley appeared emotional throughout the arraignment. Jennifer cried as she said she understood the charges against her. James smiled, laughed, shook his head, and raised his eyebrows at various points. Meanwhile, defense lawye

  • Locked-Up 'Sullen' Crumbley Family Showing No Remorse After School Shooting, Says Sheriff

    "We've seen no remorse," but they're "obviously sullen," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

  • U.S. congressman posts family Christmas picture with guns, days after school shooting

    A U.S. congressman on Saturday posted a Christmas picture of himself and what appeared to be his family, smiling and posing with an assortment of guns, just days after four teenagers were killed in a shooting at a Michigan high school. Ethan Crumbley, 15, on Tuesday carried out the deadliest U.S. school shooting this year, the latest in a decades-long series of mass shootings at U.S. schools.

  • White Supremacists Stage Bizarro Rally in Downtown D.C., Find Themselves Stranded

    Screenshot/TwitterWASHINGTON, D.C.—A group of white supremacists stormed through downtown Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening, bearing American flags and mildly menacing plastic shields while marching to the beat of a snare drum down the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. But after chanting aggressively about their plans to “reclaim America,” their intended show of force stalled spectacularly when they lost their ride.While the group had marched through the city with threatening chants about their

  • Arlington man gets 23 years for killing his wife who asked for divorce day after wedding

    A 23-year-old woman was killed in May 2019 at an Arlington apartment just days after arriving in Texas from Jordan.

  • Cuomo ‘Livid’ After Shock Firing by CNN

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyCNN fired star primetime anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday after the network said “new information” emerged on the extent of his involvement with his brother’s battle against sexual harassment allegations.Cuomo is “livid” at his termination and in talks with lawyers, a person familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. “This is not how I want my time at CNN to end. But I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” Cuomo sa

  • How Teen Gunman’s Parents Ended Up Hiding Out in Local Artist’s Studio

    Matthew Hatcher/GettyDetroit—After the parents of alleged Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley were found by fugitive teams early Saturday morning, “hiding” out in a commercial property in east Detroit, attention has turned to who might have helped their extraordinary attempt to go on the lam.Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Saturday afternoon that his his office was considering charging an unnamed person with aiding-and-abetting or obstruction of justice for assisting Jennifer

  • Elderly Asian man who was kicked while in his walker at the beginning of COVID faces attacker in court

    The event: Rong Xin Liao was waiting for a bus near Eddy and Leavenworth Streets in Tenderloin, San Francisco on Feb. 20, 2020, when a man darted out and kicked him on his seated walker. Eric Ramos Hernandez, 24, was eventually arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Following his release, Hernandez was arrested and convicted of another trespassing misdemeanor in Santa Clara County.

  • Jennifer Crumbley brought into the Oakland County Jail

    After going on the run from involuntary manslaughter charges connected to the Oxford High School shooting, Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the alleged shooter, was brought into the Oakland County Jail early Saturday morning.

  • Woman who has son with Ethan Crumbley's father describes relationship

    A Florida woman who has a son with Ethan Crumbley's father Jason describes their relationship.

  • Plumber finds cash, checks behind loose toilet in wall at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church

    Envelopes of cash and checks were found behind a loose toilet by a plumber doing repairs at celebrity televangelist Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Texas, according to a church representative.

  • Obsessed Man Kills Co-Worker Who Refused to Date Him, Cops Say

    YouTubeA Florida man who harbored a romantic obsession with a female co-worker now faces murder charges after he allegedly showed up at the woman’s home and stabbed her to death before ripping off his shirt and stabbing himself, authorities said.Delfina Pan, a 28-year-old aspiring designer, was found dead in Miami Beach on Monday night after her shift at the Kansas Bar and Grill where she worked with Agustin Lucas Mariani, the 20-year-old bartender now accused of second-degree murder in connecti

  • Brutal, brazen crimes shake L.A., leaving city at a crossroads

    A string of incidents at private homes and public spaces has catapulted crime in Los Angeles back into the zeitgeist.

  • Members of Bay Area retail theft ring that stole millions plead guilty

    Retail theft ring members moved millions in merchandise stolen across the Bay Area. Their purported leader is expected to get six years in prison.

  • Baltimore man who attacked two Asian Americans with cinder block pleads not criminally responsible

    The Baltimore man who hit two Asian American women with a cinder block inside a liquor store has entered a not criminally responsible plea. His plea: Darryl Doles, the 50-year-old assailant who is facing several charges including attempted murder, made the plea through his defense attorney at the Baltimore City Circuit Court on Thursday, according to CBS Baltimore. Doles was accused of attacking three separate Asian-owned liquor stores on May 2.

  • Police: 1 arrested, 14 cars towed in north Sacramento sideshow

    One person was arrested and 14 cars were towed after a sideshow in north Sacramento on Saturday, according to police. The event organizer of the Natomas sideshow was arrested on active warrants related to previous sideshows that resulted in thousands of dollars of damage to streets, police said. Overall, 14 cars were towed, 20 misdemeanor citations were issued and 15 infraction citations were issued throughout the night, police said. Police said they will be obtaining follow-up warrants to tow other participating vehicles at a later time.

  • At Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial, lurid photos from Epstein home barred by judge

    The prosecution in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial suffered a series of setbacks Friday as Maxwell’s lawyers successfully challenged a key witness’ testimony and persuaded the judge to exclude FBI photographs of Jeffrey Epstein’s New York mansion.

  • Woman convicted of murdering Lafayette pizza deliveryman receives 51-year sentence

    Jaelynn Billups, who is now 18, lost her freedom until she's 55 years old for murder, felony murder, carrying a handgun without a license, theft.

  • Man takes flight to Miami with loaded gun in his pocket

    A man flew on an American Airlines flight from Bridgetown, Barbados, to Miami carrying a loaded firearm with him in the plane's cabin, according to NBC 6.The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is investigating the security breach, which has prompted concern by experts in aviation safety. Cameron Hinds, the man who allegedly carried the gun onboard the plane, was stopped at a TSA checkpoint in Miami International Airport when officers...

  • Baby girl found abandoned inside Walmart in a shopping cart, Alabama police say

    The baby was placed in the care of the Alabama Department of Human Resources.