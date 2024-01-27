3 in custody after crashing vehicle during Dayton police chase

Three people are in custody after crashing their vehicle during a police chase in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Dayton Police officers were chasing a suspected vehicle before it crashed out around 3:09 a.m. at the intersection of Salem and Delaware Avenues, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that a medic was also called to the scene.

We working to learn what started the pursuit and the charges each person is facing.

News Center 7 will provide updates on this developing story.