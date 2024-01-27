3 in custody after crashing vehicle during Dayton police chase
Three people are in custody after crashing their vehicle during a police chase in Dayton early Saturday morning.
Dayton Police officers were chasing a suspected vehicle before it crashed out around 3:09 a.m. at the intersection of Salem and Delaware Avenues, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that a medic was also called to the scene.
We working to learn what started the pursuit and the charges each person is facing.
