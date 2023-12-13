Chase involving stolen U-Haul ends in crash; 2 injured

Two people were taken to the hospital after a chase involving a stolen U-Haul ended in a crash.

As News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott reported around 5 a.m. police were called to reports of aggravated robbery involving a U-Haul that was stolen out of Dayton, according to Trotwood Police Sgt. Mike Molchan.

Around 3:10 p.m. officers spotted the U-Haul involved in the robbery and a chase started.

The chase ended at Hoover Avenue and Scottswood Road in Trotwood when the U-Haul crashed head-on into another car, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

A man who was working inside a home in the area said he heard the moment the two cars collided.

“We heard a crash ... real, real bad crash,” Omar Ayuco said.

The driver of the U-Haul truck and the driver of the car it crashed into were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Three suspects were taken into custody.

The suspects had a pistol on them and are believed to have also stolen another car that had an RV attached to it — both of which have not been found by officers.

Molchan said police have seen an uptick in vehicle theft.

“The ease of being able to steal a vehicle especially certain types of makes and models causes a little bit of a concern. So the actual theft is on the rise,” Molchan said.

