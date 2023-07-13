3 in custody after ‘large disturbance’ prompts large police presence in Dayton

Three people are in custody after a “large disturbance” prompted a large police presence in Dayton Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to respond to the incident in the 5000 block of Norris Drive shortly after 2 p.m.

According to a spokesperson for Dayton police, there was an argument between two neighbors, and one neighbor tried to break into the other neighbor’s house.

Due to the large disturbance outside of the home, additional crews were requested to the scene, the spokesperson said.

Three people were taken into custody.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.