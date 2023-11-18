3 in custody after SWAT standoff in Springville, 1 dead

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Three people have been taken into custody following a SWAT standoff in Springville early Saturday morning, according to Springville Police. One man has also been pronounced dead, though his death is not a result of the standoff.

On Nov. 18, shortly before 3 a.m., police responded to an apartment complex on the 200 South block of 100 West in Springville on a report of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly found a man who had been shot. That individual was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he later died from his injuries.

His identity is not being released at this time.

Provo Police, Mapleton Police, Payson Police, and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene, where there was reportedly a “lengthy” standoff at the apartment complex, according to a release.

Utah County Metro SWAT was called in, and they were able to take three people safely into custody, the release states.

Those three individuals are currently being detained for questioning.

No officers were hurt during the incident. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public. Authorities do not believe there are any additional suspects at large.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

No further information is currently available.

