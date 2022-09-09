3 make cut for role of Seattle police chief

Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Thursday the three finalists in Seattle’s search for its next police chief.

“Our nationwide search process has put community voices at the center to understand what values and priorities Seattle residents want to see in the next police chief,” said Harrell. “This comprehensive process now brings us three highly qualified candidates, each with the requisite resume, skills, and value set to elevate our One Seattle vision for a city where every resident has a right to feel safe. Our search committee and assessors have advanced candidates with our community’s expectations at the forefront — accountability, community-centered leadership, and innovation. I look forward to meeting with and evaluating these candidates.”

The search, which had been driven by community input following a “rigorous” national search, has come down to Interim Seattle Chief of Police Adrian Diaz, Seattle Assistant Chief of Police Eric Greening, and Tucson Assistant Chief of Police Kevin Hall.

The city had held seven police chief community conversations during July and August, allowing residents and community partners to give input on what mattered most to them.

During the July meetings, the city estimated that 47% of participants were Black, 33% were youth or young adults, and the Central District was the most represented neighborhood.

One of the August meetings was in partnership with the Duwamish Valley Youth Corps and had around 50 young people in attendance, the city said.

In total, over 1,300 residents who live, work, spend time in, or own a business in Seattle responded to a public survey to share what was most important to them in the search.

Before the three candidates had been chosen, 15 candidates had applied for the chief’s role but the list was narrowed by a search committee and those chosen had to participate in a competitive examination.

After the examination, the three finalists were chosen.

As for the three finalists, they will participate in a televised candidate question and answer session on Sept. 15.

Story continues

Once Harrell makes his selection, that candidate will need to be confirmed by the city council.

More about the candidates:

Adrian Diaz:

Diaz has been a dedicated member of the Seattle Police Department for more than two decades. His work building relationships that bridge race, ethnicity and every facet of humanity can be seen across the department and in every neighborhood in Seattle.

Diaz began his career in Patrol, the Mountain Bike Unit, and the Anti-Crime Team before joining the Investigations Bureau. He is also a Master Defensive Tactics instructor at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission. He served as assistant chief of a newly created Collaborative Policing Bureau prior to being promoted to the deputy chief. Diaz is serving as the Interim chief of police.

Diaz holds a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice from Central Washington University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Washington. He has completed the FBI’s National Executive Institute, Major Cities Chiefs Associations Police Executive Leadership Institute, the Cascade Executive Program and the Senior Management Institute of Policing. Chief Diaz has authored numerous national publications in community policing, misdemeanor justice and juvenile justice.

Eric Greening:

Greening has served the Seattle Police Department for 28 years. He has served as the assistant chief of the Collaborative Policing Bureau since 2021. The Collaborative Policing Bureau comprises the Community Outreach Unit, Crime Prevention Coordinators, Youth Violence Prevention Squad, Community Service Officer Unit, the Mayor’s Executive Protection Detail, the Crisis Response Team, and the Alternative Response Team.

Before his current assignment, Greening served in various positions across the city, including patrol officer, field training officer, DUI traffic enforcement officer, patrol sergeant, East Anti-Crime Team sergeant, Narcotics Unit detective sergeant, a Patrol Watch lieutenant in the South, East, and West precincts, Force Review Board member, a lieutenant in the Office of Police Accountability, and the operations lieutenant in the East and South precincts.

Promoted to captain in 2015, he led the Traffic and Parking Enforcement Section. In 2016, Greening led the South Precinct. Promoted to assistant chief in 2017, Greening commanded the Night Duty Captains and the Homeland Security Bureau. In 2018, Greening led the Patrol Operations Bureau responsible for citywide proactive crime reduction strategies and 911 response. In 2020, Greening assumed command of the Special Operations Bureau, consisting of the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit, the Harbor Patrol Unit, Canine Unit, the Arson Bomb Squad, the Hostage Negotiation Team, and the Traffic and Parking Enforcement Section.

Kevin Hall:

Hall is a 30-year member of the Tucson Police Department, joining the department in 1992. He has held the position of patrol officer, detective, patrol sergeant, SWAT sergeant, investigative sergeant, patrol lieutenant, Field Services Bureau executive officer, patrol captain, and now assistant chief. He has worked in various assignments within the department, including Operations Divisions South, Midtown, East, the Gang Unit, Physical Child Abuse Unit, Internal Affairs, Homicide, and the Home Invasion/Kidnapping Unit.

Hall developed and implemented a comprehensive pre-arrest deflection program in 2018 in Tucson for both misdemeanor and felony non-violent charges associated with substance misuse. The collaborative program includes peer support specialist co-responders embedded within the police department, active outreach, self-referral, and harm-reduction practices. He oversees both the mental health, substance misuse, and homeless outreach teams in the police department.

Hall has completed the Harvard Kennedy School of Government Senior Executives in State & Local Government, Police Executive Research Forum Senior Management Institute for Police, Northwestern University Center for Public Safety, School of Police Staff and Command, University of Arizona Eller School of Management Southwest Leadership and Foundations of Public Sector Leadership programs, as well as holds two bachelor degrees from the University of California and a master’s degree from Arizona State University.



