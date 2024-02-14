3 D.C. police officers shot and injured, suspect barricaded in house and still firing

Three police officers in Washington, D.C., were shot and injured Wednesday morning while attempting to execute an arrest warrant for cruelty to animals.

The suspect remains barricaded in a home in the 5000 block of Hanna Place Southeast near Benning Road.

"This remains an active situation and the individual has continued to fire from that location," Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said at a news briefing.

The three officers shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals, police said. A fourth officer was hospitalized with minor injuries but was not shot.

The shooting began after police went to the home around 9:20 a.m. to execute an arrest warrant for cruelty to animals, according to NBC Washington and police.

It's not clear if there is anyone else at the residence, but there may be dogs inside, Smith told reporters.

Authorities are in "constant communication" with the suspect and "negotiators are in negotiations with him," the chief said.

Several blocks have been shut down and multiple schools in the area were on lockdown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com