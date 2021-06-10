Can a 3-D printer generate human organs ... in outer space?

Zachery Eanes
·4 min read

NASA has a problem.

It wants to send humans on long-distance space missions — to Mars or beyond — but the human body does not thrive under the rigors of space.

Whether it is the loss of gravity or the abundance of radiation, our bodies age quickly beyond the confines of Earth. Humans who have spent more than several weeks in orbit have lost density in their bones and skeletal muscle mass, developed cardiovascular issues and suffered immune dysfunction.

But a group of scientists from North Carolina could be on the path to helping NASA find solutions to that problem.

On Wednesday, NASA said researchers from the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine were the winners of a competition to build lab-grown human tissue models it could use for experiments in space.

The Wake Forest scientists, which included two different teams based in Winston-Salem, won the competition by 3D printing lab-grown human liver cells and placing them inside a specially-designed chamber that mimicked the human circulation system. The chamber was able to keep the cells alive for an entire month.

The scientists from Wake Forest University used a chamber to hold its printed tissue.
The scientists from Wake Forest University used a chamber to hold its printed tissue.

The Wake Forest team received $300,000 in prize money from NASA for winning the competition.

More importantly, its tissue model will now go on board the International Space Station (ISS), where it could pave the way for important advances in regenerative medicine, a branch of science that seeks to find ways to regrow or repair damaged human cells and organs.

“We could be able to test the impacts of microgravity on tissues right here on the International Space Station,” astronaut Kate Rubins said in a video conference call from the space station on Wednesday. “This could pave the way for medical breakthroughs.”

So far, the models only sustain one centimeter chunks of lab-grown liver cells. But Jim Reuter, NASA associate administrator for space technology, said the experiments could be a building block to one day making artificial organ transplants a reality. Instead of waiting on donation lists for an unknown period of time, one day we might be able to print entire organs from an individual’s own cells. Perhaps it could also extend the amount of time a human can withstand space travel.

“I cannot overstate what an impressive accomplishment this is. When NASA started this challenge in 2016, we weren’t sure there would be a winner,” Reuter said in a statement. “It will be exceptional to hear about the first artificial organ transplant one day and think this novel NASA challenge might have played a small role in making it happen.”

The NASA competition to create the lab-grown human cell models started about six years ago in partnership with the Methuselah Foundation, a nonprofit focused on extending human life.

Initially, the Methuselah Foundation wanted to focus on the creation of a whole liver that could be viable for three months, the foundation’s co-founder Dave Gobel said at the press conference.

“But we were way too early, and the technology didn’t support that goal,” he said. “The real problem was that you could not scale the tissues up above 20 cells thick. The tissues would begin to die because of a lack of blood flow.”

The Wake Forest team solved that issue by creating a gel-like mold that allowed for the flow of oxygen and nutrients.

“It ended up being a modified gelatin, sort of similar to what you might make Jello out of at home in your kitchen,” said Kelsey Willson, a member of the Wake Forest team. “And then (we built) a circulation system that we could get fluid flow through to really allow these samples to be perfused in a way similar to what you see in the human body.”

Still, the Wake Forest models represent incremental progress. Eventually, scientists will likely be able to create entire lab-grown organs, Willson said, but not at the moment.

“I won’t say that we’re going to create a liver in lab next month,” she said. “That might be a little far out for us, there are several things that need to be optimized before then, including, How do we get enough cells to be able to print something that large? Growing cells is a hurdle that needs to be overcome.”

Willson said her team hopes to create something larger than one centimeter next.

Gobel, of the Methuselah Foundation, sounded a more optimistic note.

He believes that in just a few years scientists might be able to create 3D-printed tissue that could help repair a sick organ. And soon after that, he believes his organization’s original goal of creating whole organs might be possible.

“In the next 10 to 15 years,” he said, “I would say that we would be able to get whole livers and whole kidneys.”

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate

Recommended Stories

  • Why do tigers have stripes?

    Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do tigers have stripes? – Vidit M., age 8, New Delhi, India When tigers stalk their prey, usually in the murky light of dusk or dawn, they are nearly invisible. Whether they live in grasslands, forests or jungles, wild tigers have deep orange coats with dark stripes. So how does such a brightly colored animal stay concealed well enough to hun

  • 'Rosetta stone' explosion on the sun reveals clues about solar eruptions, study reports

    A dramatic explosion on the sun is revealing new clues about what causes these powerful and unpredictable eruptions, a new study released this week said.

  • POLITICO Pro Q&A: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson

    The former lawmaker is lobbying hard this summer for additional funding to plug a major hole in the plan to return astronauts to the moon.

  • Groundwater dwindles as farms increase irrigation east of Columbia, agency says

    Dwindling groundwater in central SC sparks concern

  • GM delivers affordable luxury with Corvette Stingray

    General Motors has unveiled a luxury sports car that is competitive with its more exotic (read: expensive) counterparts but isn't completely out of reach for drivers looking for some flash. The 2022 IMSA GTLM Championship Edition Stingray was revealed Wednesday less than three miles from GM headquarters. MacArthur Bridge was closed briefly so a quartet of mid-engine Corvette C8.R's could cross the swirling Detroit River and enter the Raceway at Belle Isle.

  • Israeli military lifts veil on mystery jailhouse death

    An Israeli military intelligence officer who died in prison had deliberately endangered a "big secret", the top general said on Wednesday, lifting the veil on a mystery gripping the country. The military has said he had served in a technological unit and had been under indictment for security offences that did not entail spying for foreign powers. The death - which the military described as following a sudden illness - was being investigated, he added.

  • Putin’s Poison Squad That Targeted Alexei Navalny Also Tried to Kill a Poet: Bellingcat

    Maxim Shemetov via ReutersA Russian poet known for his outspoken prose against Vladimir Putin was trailed and targeted by the same poison squad that nearly killed Alexei Navalny, according to a new investigation by Bellingcat. Dmitry Bykov, who has refused to meet the Russian president in person, is one of Russia’s most popular writers, poets, and journalists, often referred to as “second after Navalny” in polls about Russian opposition leaders. His satire often cuts to the heart of the corrupt

  • 23 Surprisingly Affordable Muscle Cars

    If you're looking for a vehicle that's good for the whole family, you probably shouldn't spring for a Pontiac Firebird or Corvette Stingray. Gas-guzzling V-8 coupes, after all, aren't exactly...

  • San Antonio base locked down for hour after gunfire reported

    An Air Force base in San Antonio was placed on lockdown for about an hour Wednesday after military officials said gunfire was reported near a base gate. Two gunshots were reported heard coming from outside Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland onto the base about 11:50 a.m., said Lt. Col. Brian Loveless, 802nd Security Forces Squadron commander. Investigators were trying to determine whether the gunfire report was true or a false alarm, Loveless said.

  • Exclusive: New farm legislation would overhaul how the U.S. tracks and reports subsidies

    A new bill would require the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to make fundamental changes to how the agency tracks the aid provided to farmers across the country, Yahoo Finance has learned.

  • Julio Jones calls his trade from the Falcons a “mutual agreement”

    It wasn’t that long ago — less than two years — that Falcons owner Arthur Blank last publicly proclaimed that he expected Julio Jones “to be a Falcon for life.” The star receiver became a Titan earlier this week. The Falcons, who have a new General Manager and a new head coach, got some much [more]

  • The Reason Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Isn't A Princess

    This is all VERY complicated.

  • Wake Forest teams win a NASA prize for 3D printing human liver tissue

    A pair of research teams from Wake Forest University's Institute for Regenerative Medicine topped NASA's long-running Vascular Tissue Challenge by 3D printing a biologically viable chunk of human liver

  • See the Best Photos from the 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse - the First of 2021

    The first annular eclipse of 2021 occurred on the morning of June 10 and dazzled onlookers

  • Drone refuels U.S. Navy fighter jet in midair for the first time

    A Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet and an unmanned aircraft were connected by a hose as the drone transferred jet fuel to the aircraft in the skies over the Midwest.

  • We’re All Just Living Under the Tyranny of Joe Manchin

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty“Everything’s a question mark, because we no longer live in a democracy. We live under the tyranny of Joe Manchin,” says Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) of the current state of Congress.The congressman, who represents America’s most impoverished district, New York’s 15th, joins Molly Jong-Fast on the latest episode of The New Abnormal to explain why making President Biden’s child tax credit permanent could be his administration’s greatest legacy. But it all

  • The Woman Facing Life in Prison for Killing Her Incestuous Stepdad-Turned-Husband

    Courtesy Clémence de BlasiROME—Few would argue how Valérie Bacot rationalized pulling the trigger that sent a fatal bullet into the back of her stepfather-turned-husband Daniel Polette's neck on March 13, 2016. She had earlier unsuccessfully tried to poison him with a sleeping pill, and she said she knew he was grooming their 14-year-old daughter for serial rape. She was tired of years of abuse and being pimped out to strangers in the family minivan, so she did what she thought she had to do.“I

  • Mom Recalls Horror of Unknowingly Sleeping Beside Murdered 6-Year-Old Daughter

    via YouTube/KRQENearly three years after finding her 6-year-old daughter raped and murdered in her bed, Stephanie Romeo recalled the harrowing moments that led up to her realization her daughter was gone.Testifying during the first day of trial against the man accused of the August 2018 killing, Romeo said she had no idea anything was amiss at first, according to the Albuquerque Journal. She climbed right into bed at her suburban Albuquerque home after coming home late from work and slept beside

  • Japan says ties with Taiwan are only unofficial

    Japan's relations with Taiwan are nongovernmental and practical and are based on Tokyo's recognition of China as the sole legitimate government, a top Japanese official said Friday, following Beijing's protest over a recent reference to the island as a country. As China flexes its muscle in the Taiwan Strait and the Asia-Pacific region, the issue of Taiwan is a sensitive topic, especially as Japan, the United States and other democracies develop closer ties with the self-ruled island that Beijing regards as a renegade territory to be united by force if necessary. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular news conference Friday that “Japan's position is to maintain working relations with Taiwan at the nongovernment level,” in line with the 1972 Japan-China Communique, when Tokyo switched the diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China.

  • Bipartisan Senate group strikes early $1.2 trillion infrastructure agreement as Democrats grow impatient

    The tentative deal faces a steep climb in both parties. Democrats want tax hikes, while Republicans are likely to balk at fresh spending.