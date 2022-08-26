3 Danville men sentenced to IDOC, all separate cases

Aug. 26—State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy announced three separate sentences on Friday, all for cases involving Danville residents.

Pierre Miller, formerly of Danville, was sentenced to six and a half years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being convicted of domestic battery — subsequent offense, a Class 2 felony.

Miller was sentenced as a Class 2 felon because he had at least four prior domestic battery convictions, Lacy said in a news release. The sentence is to be followed by four years of parole.

On Aug. 24, 2022, Circuit Judge Charles Hall sentenced Miller after hearing evidence establishing that on May 7, 2021, Miller was at the victim's home and an argument began.

According to the release, Miller grabbed the victim by the neck and choked her. The victim got away from Miller, but the abuse continued when Miller threw the victim to the ground, held her down and took her phone away.

The victim left her residence while yelling for help when she saw a neighbor walking by who allowed her to use their phone to call police. Officers arrived and observed evidence of strangulation around the victim's neck.

Corlando Lewis, formerly of Danville, was sentenced to 10.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being convicted of possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony. The sentence is to be followed by one year of parole.

On Aug. 24, 2022, Hall heard evidence establishing that around 11 a.m. on April 4, 2021, multiple citizens reports hearing shots fired in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Lewis was located by Danville police wearing clothing that matched the descriptions given to 911.

Through the course of the investigation, Danville police obtained witness statements and security videos from the area of the shooting, and Lewis was identified as the shooter.

On Aug. 18, 2022, Timothy Sutton, formerly of Danville, was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being convicted of domestic battery — strangulation, a Class 2 felony. The sentence is to be followed by four years of parole.

Hall heard evidence that on Feb. 24, 2022, Sutton violently attacked two victims with a hammer when they returned to their Danville home. The victims attempted to get away from Sutton, but he swung the hammer and threatened to kill the victims, according to the release.

The victims were able to get away and ran to a neighbor's home, who took them in while they waited for Danville police to arrive. Sutton ultimately caused multiple injuries to both victims, as well as property damage, Lacy said.

Lacy thanked the Danville Police Department for their work on all three cases. Lacy also acknowledged the victim's courage in the Miller case and thanked the witnesses in the Lewis case for prompt reporting.