3 Dartmouth police officers exposed to toxic chemical fumes during response, sent to hospital

Three police officers were sent to the hospital after they were exposed to toxic chemical fumes while responding to a home on Wednesday morning, police said.

At approximately 9:20 a.m., Dartmouth Police responded to a residence on Matthew Street to check on a male resident “with altered mental status,” police said in a statement.

While assisting the male, three officers were overcome by a strong chemical smell which was produced “by a combination a several substances that the male had mixed together” inside his home, police said.

After backing away from the door, the three officers “immediately started to experience dizziness, sore throats, irritated eyes and noses, and headaches,” police said.

Out of an abundance of caution, the officers were taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where they were treated and released for exposure.

“Though this incident didn’t involve a traditional weapon, such as a gun or knife, it is a shining example of one of the many dangers that my officers face on a daily basis,” Dartmouth Police Chief Brian Levesque said in a statement. “I’m extremely pleased that this incident didn’t end tragically and that my officers were able to return home to their families healthy and unharmed.”

The male resident was still being treated at St. Luke’s Hospital, police said Wednesday afternoon.

Several noxious chemicals were present inside of the home

Dartmouth Fire and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services Hazardous Materials Response Team responded to the scene.

Fire personnel located several chemicals inside of the residence, all of which were deemed legal, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

