3-day Kansas country music fest moves from Topeka to the KC area. Here’s what to know

A stampede is on its way to Bonner Springs.

The Country Stampede, that is.

The three-day country music festival, which formerly was held in Manhattan, Kansas, before moving to Topeka in 2019, will come to Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs in 2024.

The festival runs June 27-29 with a kickoff party on June 27. The following two days feature performances from country music artists, who will be announced before the end of December, according to festival owners JC Entertainment.

The festival moved from Topeka to Bonner Springs due to rising property taxes, and the festival owners were looking at new venues, according to a Facebook post in August. Had it stayed in Topeka, the festival would have run from July 18-20, 2024, according to a July Facebook post.

“The Country Stampede will keep its roots in the state of Kansas while moving closer to the Kansas City metro area,” JC Entertainment said in a statement on Facebook. “This will provide a great opportunity to introduce new fans to the festival who haven’t had the opportunity to travel to its previous locations.

A past photo of Country Stampede, the three-day country music festival held at Tuttle Creek State Park north of Manhattan. Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau/Courtesy photo

“We are thankful to all of the municipalities and venues that inquired about hosting the event in their communities, but overall found Azura Amphitheater to provide the best fit.”

Ticket on-sale dates will be announced before the end of December, JC Entertainment said.

Past performers at Country Stampede have included Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan. Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Chris Stapleton and Taylor Swift.