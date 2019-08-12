3 Days To Buy Aperam S.A. (AMS:APAM) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Aperam S.A. (AMS:APAM) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 16th of August will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of September.

Aperam's next dividend payment will be €0.37 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of €1.75 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Aperam has a trailing yield of 8.7% on the current share price of €20.22. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Aperam has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Aperam paid out more than half (72%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Aperam generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The company paid out 97% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

Aperam paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Aperam's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Aperam's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 26% per annum for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 8 years, Aperam has lifted its dividend by approximately 16% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Aperam? The best dividend stocks typically boast a long history of growing earnings per share (EPS) via a combination of earnings growth and buybacks. That's why we're glad to see Aperam growing its EPS, buying back stock and paying out a reasonable percentage of its earnings as dividends. However, we note with some concern that it paid out 97% of its free cash flow last year, which is uncomfortably high and makes us wonder why the company chose to spend even more cash on buybacks. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.