3 Days To Buy Aurobindo Pharma Limited (NSE:AUROPHARMA) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Aurobindo Pharma Limited (NSE:AUROPHARMA) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 21st of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 4th of December.

Aurobindo Pharma's next dividend payment will be ₹1.25 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of ₹2.50 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Aurobindo Pharma has a trailing yield of 0.6% on the current share price of ₹410.25. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Aurobindo Pharma can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Aurobindo Pharma paid out just 5.7% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Aurobindo Pharma generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out an unsustainably high 232% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. Unless there were something in the business we're not grasping, this could signal a risk that the dividend may have to be cut in the future.

While Aurobindo Pharma's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Aurobindo Pharma to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Aurobindo Pharma's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last ten years, Aurobindo Pharma has lifted its dividend by approximately 24% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Has Aurobindo Pharma got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We like that Aurobindo Pharma has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.