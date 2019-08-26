3 Days To Buy Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 30th of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 16th of September.

Regis Resources's next dividend payment will be AU$0.08 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.16 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Regis Resources has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current stock price of A$5.03. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Regis Resources has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Regis Resources's payout ratio is modest, at just 50% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 92% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want look more closely here.

Regis Resources paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Regis Resources to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Regis Resources has grown its earnings rapidly, up 44% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Regis Resources has delivered an average of 1.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 6 years of dividend payments. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

Is Regis Resources worth buying for its dividend? We like that Regis Resources has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Regis Resources from a dividend perspective.