2 jurors seated in the Derek Chauvin trial were removed after exposure to $27 million George Floyd settlement

The trial of Derek Chauvin continues in Hennepin County, Minnesota. Pool via AP/Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via AP

Nine jurors, six men and three women, have been selected to serve on the Derek Chauvin trial so far.

Two were removed after they learned of the city's $27 million settlement with George Floyd's family.

They told the judge that news of the settlement changed their ability to be impartial in the case.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Two jurors seated in the trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin were removed Wednesday after the judge asked them whether they could still be impartial after being exposed to a recent settlement between the city and George Floyd's family.

On Friday, the City of Minneapolis announced it had reached a $27 million settlement with Floyd's family in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, argued to Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill on Monday that the timing of the settlement was "suspicious" and that the trial should be postponed because the seven jurors who had already been seated were compromised by the news. Cahill took that motion under advisement, but on Wednesday morning re-interviewed those seven jurors about what they thought about the settlement.

Two of the jurors - a white man in his 30s and a Hispanic man in his 20s - indicated that they no longer believed they could remain fair and impartial after learning about the settlement.

Cahill will rule on whether to postpone or move the trial on Friday.

Now that those jurors were removed, the jury went from nine to seven. Cahill and attorneys are seeking 12 jurors and two alternates in total.

Of the four men and three women selected and still on the jury, four are white, two are Black, and one is multiracial.

A majority are in their 20s and 30s, with two being in their 40s or 50s, according to courtroom pool notes aired by Court TV.

Chauvin, who was captured on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Story continues

Chauvin sits in court with his attorney during jury selection Court TV pool photo via AP

Here are the jurors selected so far:

A chemist who says he never saw the Floyd video

On the first full day of jury selection, two men and a woman were chosen for the jury.

The first juror, a chemist in his 30s, lives in Minneapolis and is engaged to be married.

The man, who is white, described himself as a "pretty logical person" and said he has a generally favorable view of the Black Lives Matter movement, but added he believes all lives matter equally. He said he doesn't believe the Blue Lives Matter counter-viewpoint is necessary.

The man also said he had never seen the viral Facebook video depicting George Floyd's death but has seen a still photo.

A northern Minnesota woman was excited to be summoned to duty

The first woman chosen is from northern Minnesota and said she was "super excited" to receive her summons because she is fascinated by the court process.

She described herself as a "go with the flow, open-minded person." She saw the video of Floyd's death once, and said it gave her a somewhat negative opinion of Chauvin, but that she could be proven wrong when presented with complete evidence.

As for Black Lives Matter, she said she supports the idea behind the movement but believes it has been turned into a marketing campaign used by companies to get people to buy products. She feels the same about the pro-cop counter-movement.

A financial auditor has an unfavorable view of the Blue Lives Matter counter-movement

Another man chosen the first day, who is white, works as a financial auditor and described himself as "honest, straightforward, and easy to talk to."

He responded that he had a somewhat negative view of Chauvin because he was involved in a death, but he would base his findings in the case only on the evidence at trial.

He supports Black Lives Matter in general but said he disagrees with the actions of some members of the organization. He said he has an unfavorable opinion of Blue Lives Matter.

One IT manager loves sports and has a dog

One juror chosen on Wednesday, March 10, who is Black, works in information technology, speaks several languages, including French, and loves sports. He lives with his wife and dog.

He said he believes in the Black Lives Matter movement, but disagrees with defunding the police because doing so would take away resources to keep neighborhoods safe.

A woman who works at a nonprofit and wants police reform

A woman chosen Friday described herself as a mom of teenagers who enjoys the outdoors.

She told lawyers she believes people are "inherently good" and has sympathy or empathy for everyone involved in this case, including Floyd's family and the officers because it's changed all of their lives.

This woman, who is white, works in the healthcare nonprofit world and said she feels there needs to be reform in policing.

"Excessive force against Blacks must stop, but not everyone in the system is bad," she said in court.

As for defunding the police, she said she somewhat disagrees with it because she would feel less safe without police in her neighborhood.

Despite these beliefs though, the woman believes she doesn't have all the information yet and would be able to put her preconceived thoughts aside during the case.

A single mother of 2 who believes 'all lives matter'

The third woman chosen to serve on the jury works in healthcare and likes to ride her motorcycle for fun.

She is a single mother of two and riots broke out close to her home, but didn't impact her property.

This juror repeated several times during voir dire that she believes "all lives matter" in reference to questions about the Black Lives Matter movement. She told the court that she didn't know that the "Blue Lives Matter" counter movement was referring to police. She thought it was for "everybody else."

During questioning about police overreach, she mentioned an instance over the summer where four police officers responded to a call about a teenager who she didn't believe was a threat. The woman said during that interaction, she believed more police responded than was necessary.

She noted she wouldn't believe the testimony of a police officer over that of a civilian.

A youth sports coach who keeps it 'positive'

A man selected Monday, March 15, who is Black, works in banking and coaches youth sports.

He described himself as an outgoing and positive person and said he wants to serve on the case because of its historical nature.

This juror said when he's resolving a conflict among the parents of his team, he tries to understand their thought process.

This man has a favorable view of Black Lives Matter but doesn't "know it" as an organization or movement. He understands it as a statement.

He said he knows people who have used drugs, but doesn't view them any more or less favorable than people who don't use drugs.

This man also told the court that he had one interaction with police during an issue with his driver's license, and during that instance police acted professionally.

REMOVED: A man would have had to postpone his wedding to serve

The other man chosen Wednesday, March 10, who is white, told Judge Cahill he was scheduled to be married on May 1 in Florida but was willing to push that off to hear the case.

This juror also has a favorable impression of the Black Lives Matter movement.

He said he has a negative impression of the Blue Lives Matter movement but does support law enforcement.

REMOVED: One 'family man' works as a route driver

The only juror chosen Thursday, March 11 is a Hispanic man who described himself as an outgoing "family man" and Real Madrid soccer fan.

He works as a route driver and said he will lose money during his time serving on the trial, but was willing to do so.

He responded that he had a very negative opinion of Chauvin from the video of Floyd's death, but will be able to base his findings in the case on evidence in court.

A mural painted by artist Kenny Altidor depicting George Floyd is unveiled on a sidewall of CTown Supermarket on July 13, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough New York City. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Attorneys want to suss out jurors' thoughts on racial justice

A bystander's video from the scene of Floyd's death showed him begging for help as Chauvin held his knee to Floyd's neck on the ground.

Floyd's killing sparked international outrage and reignited the anti-police brutality movement.

Because of the high-profile nature of the case, it's unlikely any potential jurors in the pool are unaware of Chauvin or haven't formed some opinion before the trial begins.

Instead, attorneys for Chauvin and the state are left to assess whether prospective jurors will be able to put their preconceived opinions aside and base their decisions solely on the evidence presented to them in the courtroom.

To figure this out, the attorneys question the jurors about their views, but also on how they've reacted in the past when they've been disproved of something they believed.

Questions touched on their thoughts about the Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter movements, how they solve conflict in their own lives, and whether safety concerns about how they will be treated after the trial would sway their findings.

Potential jurors who were dismissed by attorneys, or for cause by the judge, expressed strong opinions either in support of the racial justice movement or law enforcement, or they appeared as though they wouldn't be able to put preconceived thoughts of Floyd or Chauvin out of their minds while hearing the case.

Some were dismissed because they expressed a financial hardship that would be caused by missing up to a month of work.

Jury selection will continue Wednesday at 9 a.m. CT. The trial is scheduled to begin on March 29, but the defense has made a motion to continue.

Read the original article on Insider