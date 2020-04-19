3 Days Left Until ABC arbitrage SA (EPA:ABCA) Trades Ex-Dividend

It looks like ABC arbitrage SA (EPA:ABCA) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 23rd of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of April.

ABC arbitrage's upcoming dividend is €0.10 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €0.46 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that ABC arbitrage has a trailing yield of 7.4% on the current share price of €6.2. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. ABC arbitrage paid out a comfortable 37% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's not encouraging to see that ABC arbitrage's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. ABC arbitrage has seen its dividend decline 4.8% per annum on average over the past ten years, which is not great to see.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy ABC arbitrage for the upcoming dividend? ABC arbitrage's earnings per share have not grown at all in recent years, although we like that it is paying out a low percentage of its earnings. We think there are likely better opportunities out there.

If you want to look further into ABC arbitrage, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for ABC arbitrage (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

