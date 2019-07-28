3 Days Left Until Aker BP ASA (OB:AKERBP) Trades Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Aker BP ASA (OB:AKERBP) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 1st of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of August.

The upcoming dividend for Aker BP will put a total of US$4.44 per share in shareholders' pockets, up from last year's total dividends of US$2.08. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Aker BP's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Aker BP paid out a disturbingly high 237% of its profit as dividends last year, which makes us concerned there's something we don't fully understand in the business. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 46% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's good to see that while Aker BP's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Aker BP's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 62% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 3 years ago, Aker BP has lifted its dividend by approximately 41% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Aker BP? Earnings per share have been rising nicely although, even though its cashflow payout ratio is low, we question why Aker BP is paying out so much of its profit. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

