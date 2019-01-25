3 Days Left Until Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Trades Ex-Dividend

Investors who want to cash in on Conagra Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAG) upcoming dividend of US$0.21 per share have only 3 days left to buy the shares before its ex-dividend date, 29 January 2019, in time for dividends payable on the 01 March 2019. Is this future income stream a compelling catalyst for dividend investors to think about the stock as an investment today? Let’s take a look at Conagra Brands’s most recent financial data to examine its dividend characteristics in more detail.

How I analyze a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

How well does Conagra Brands fit our criteria?

Conagra Brands has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 47%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. However, going forward, analysts expect CAG’s payout to fall to 36% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 4.1%. However, EPS should increase to $1.91, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. Whilst its per-share payments have increased during the past 10 years, there has been some hiccups. Investors have seen reductions in the dividend per share in the past, although, it has picked up again.

Compared to its peers, Conagra Brands produces a yield of 4.0%, which is high for Food stocks.

Next Steps:

Considering the dividend attributes we analyzed above, Conagra Brands is definitely worth keeping an eye on for someone looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. Below, I’ve compiled three essential aspects you should further examine:

