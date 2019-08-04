3 Days Left Until Solvac S.A. (EBR:SOLV) Trades Ex-Dividend

Solvac S.A. (EBR:SOLV) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 8th of August will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of August.

Solvac's next dividend payment will be €2.19 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €5.22 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Solvac has a trailing yield of 4.2% on the current stock price of €124. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Solvac's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Solvac

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Solvac's payout ratio is modest, at just 42% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 97% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

While Solvac's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Solvac to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Click here to see how much of its profit Solvac paid out over the last 12 months.

ENXTBR:SOLV Historical Dividend Yield, August 4th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Solvac's earnings per share have risen 19% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Solvac has delivered an average of 3.6% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Solvac is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Solvac? We're glad to see the company has been improving its earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of income. However, it's not great to see it paying out what we see as an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

Want to learn more about Solvac? Here's a visualisation of its historical rate of revenue and earnings growth.