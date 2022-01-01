7 shot, 3 dead and one critical in shootout at New Year’s Eve party in Gulfport

A fight that turned into a shootout at a New Year’s Eve party late Friday night left seven people wounded from gunshots, three of them dead and one in critical condition, Gulfport police said on Saturday.

The shootings took place at a residence on Lewis Avenue in west Gulfport where a group of people gathered to celebrate the end of 2021.

Gulfport police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said a fight erupted at the party and quickly escalated when multiple people began firing shots in the crowd. The 911 call came in at 11:58 p.m.

Seven people were struck by bullets in the crossfire. Three were confirmed dead by Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer:

Corey Dubose, 23, of D’Iberville

Sedrick McCord, 28, of Gulfport

Aubrey Lewis, 22, of Bay St. Louis

Dubose and McCord were both brought to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport and were pronounced dead from multiple gunshots wounds, Switzer said. Lewis was taken to Singing River Hospital in Gulfport and died in surgery from multiple gunshot wounds.

A fourth victim is in critical condition at Memorial.

Fulks said three others, two men and a woman, were also shot but suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Jase Payne, director of marketing and communications for the city of Gulfport, said Police Chief Chris Ryle will hold a press conference at the downtown police department at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Gulfport police officers, detectives and crime scene units responded to the 911 call, Fulks said. Anyone with information about the deadly shooting should call GPD at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

The Sun Herald will update this story as more information is available.