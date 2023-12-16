3 dead, 1 hospitalized in Missouri for carbon monoxide poisoning

Three Kansas City, Missouri, men are dead and one is in a hospital Saturday after a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in the Sheffield neighborhood about five miles east of downtown.

Kansas City's fire spokesperson, Michael Hopkins, told USA TODAY the city's department was called around 6:50 a.m. to a home for carbon monoxide. He said crews found three Hispanic males between 20 and 40 dead in the home.

Another man believed to be between 30 and 40 was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

"The preliminary cause is suspected to be a generator use indoors; however, the investigation is ongoing," Hopkins wrote.

Carbon monoxide poisoning sometimes happens when people are trying to protect themselves against cold weather, as it did during a deadly storm in Texas a few years ago.

How to prevent and detect carbon monoxide poisoning

Carbon monoxide is a deadly odorless and colorless gas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. It can be produced by burned fuel in vehicles, small engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces or furnaces.

The CDC says carbon monoxide poisoning can present flu-like symptoms and is especially deadly if a person is sleeping or consuming alcohol.

"Each year, more than 400 Americans die from unintentional CO poisoning not linked to fires, more than 100,000 visit the emergency room, and more than 14,000 are hospitalized," the center said.

The CDC recommends installing battery-powered carbon monoxide detectors in homes, especially in bedrooms so the alarms can awaken those sleeping.

Anyone who suspects carbon monoxide poisoning is urged to call 911 immediately.

Tips for preventing carbon monoxide poisoning

Never use a generator in enclosed spaces. Place generators outside and far from open windows, doors and vents.

Make sure your heating system, water heater and other gas-, oil- or coal-powered appliances are serviced yearly by technicians.

Also remember to service any appliances in your home that emit gas.

Clean and check chimneys every year.

Never use a gas oven to heat a home as it can cause a carbon monoxide build-up.

Never burn any type of charcoal indoors.

Never run a vehicle inside an attached garage. For detached garages, leave the door open to allow air to flow.

