3 dead, 1 injured in eastern Pennsylvania stabbing

Three people are dead and one person was hospitalized after they were stabbing in eastern Pennsylvania Thursday.

According to WGAL, crews were called to the 900 block of East Walnut Street just before 10:15 a.m.

They found a 27-year-old man who was outside a house with severe injuries. He indicated to officers there were other family members inside the home, WGAL reports.

WGAL reports two other people, a 49-year-old woman and a 17-year-old, were found dead.

WGAL also reports that a 50-year-old man was found was found a short time later with severe injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The 27-year-old was also hospitalized. His condition isn’t known at this time, according to WGAL.

Police said the incident is believed to be isolated to the people involved, and there is no danger to the community, WGAL said.

Police are looking for surveillance video in the area of the stabbings, WGAL said.

