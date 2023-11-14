3 dead, 15 injured in crash between charter bus with high schoolers and semi-truck in Ohio

Three people are dead and 15 others injured after a charter bus carrying high school students and a semi-truck crashed on a highway in Ohio.

Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools, an Ohio school district in Zoarville, said late Tuesday morning that the bus was carrying students and chaperones, and that there may have been "serious injuries" among those on board. There were 57 people on board, according to Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady.

Around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, dozens of emergency personnel from across Licking County and eastern Franklin County were dispatched to the area on a report of a crash. Photographs from the scene show at least one other passenger vehicle that appears to have been involved in the crash, but it was not immediately known how many vehicles were involved.

Derek Varansky, superintendent for Tuscarawas Valley, said on Facebook that "a charter bus carrying Tusky Valley students and chaperones on the way to the Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus was involved in a very serious accident."

"We understand from law enforcement that there may be multiple serious injuries and we are working to learn the details," Varansky wrote. "Right now, our focus is on getting in touch with our Tusky Valley families who had loved ones on the bus and providing support to our entire school community."

Varansky said they will share updates as they are able, including plans for upcoming school days and events.

Patients have been taken to at least five local hospitals: Licking Memorial Hospital, Nationwide Children's Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, OhioHealth Pickerington Methodist hospital and Mount Carmel East hospital. It was not immediately known how many people were injured or what their conditions were.

Five patients are being treated by OhioHealth hospitals, a spokesperson confirmed to The Columbus Dispatch, part of the USA TODAY Network.

The bus involved in the crash appears to be from Pioneer Trails, a family-owned bus business based in Millersburg in Holmes County. When asked by The Dispatch on Tuesday if a bus from the company was involved in the crash, an employee said it wasn't their department and hung up on a reporter.

Dispatchers have classified the incident as a "mass casualty incident, level 3," which indicates 10 or more people may have been injured and there will be a need for paramedics, fire crews and hospital readiness across the region. Casualty does not necessarily mean fatalities in the way it is used by dispatchers.

The highway is closed in both directions as crews continue to assess the situation.

Contributing: The Associated Press

