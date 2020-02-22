3 dead, 18 injured after charter bus rolls off highway in Southern California

A bus rolled down an embankment off Interstate 15 in North San Diego County Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

Three people were killed and 18 injured when a charter bus rolled off a Southern California highway Saturday, according to a county fire department.

The bus was on southbound Interstate 15, south of Highway 76, North County Fire Protection District said in a tweet. The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m. local time about 45 miles north of San Diego.

Some people trapped inside the bus were rescued and taken to the hospital, the department said. Three people died at the scene.

The department shared an image of the crash site on Twitter, showing the bus upside down on the highway embankment.

#FreewayIC patients have been extricated from the bus. All patients have been transported off scene. This incident is creating significant freeway delays. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/578DGZdlQZ — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) February 22, 2020

North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Choi told the Associated Press that there were no seat belts on the bus.

It was not immediately clear why the bus crashed.

The crash caused a back-up for miles on southbound on I-15.

Southbound traffic backed up after a bus rolled down an embankment off Interstate 15 in North San Diego County Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, killing several people and injuring others. More

Follow Grace Hauck on Twitter @grace_hauck.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: San Diego bus crash: 3 dead, 18 injured in charter rollover