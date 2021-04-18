3 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Wisconsin bar

Caroline Linton
·1 min read

Three people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a bar in Kenosha, Wisconsin, early Sunday morning, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said. The suspect is still at large, the sheriff's office said.

Two people died at the bar and another died after hopping into a car leaving the scene, the sheriff's office said. Officials said they did not believe it was a random act but rather a targeted situation. The three people who died all knew each other, the sheriff's office said.  

Authorities said they believed handguns were used, and more than one was recovered at the scene.

The shooting took place around 1 a.m. at Somers House Tavern, a bar popular with Carthage College students, according to CBS Chicago. The college was put on lockdown early Sunday but it has since been lifted. 

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued a statement that he and his wife are "thinking of the families and loved ones affected and the entire Kenosha community as they grieve and grapple with yet another tragic incident of gun violence."

The Kenosha shooting was one of several shootings nationwide this weekend. A man was killed and a woman injured at a shooting at a mall in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday night. Omaha police said Makhi Woolridge-Jones, 16, was arrested on Sunday in connection to that incident. In a separate incident in Phoenix, several people were injured while running from gunfire at a concert Saturday night, according to CBS affiliate KPHO.

This weekend's violence comes after a series of deadly shootings as well, including one at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday that left 8 people dead.

