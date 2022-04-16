3 dead, 2 injured in late-night Stockton shootings, police say

Lights on a Stockton police vehicle flash in downtown Stockton.

Three people died and two were injured in two shootings late Friday night in Stockton, according to Stockton Police Department Facebook posts.

The first shooting was reported near the 300 block of Coventry Drive in north Stockton and officers arrived in the area at 11:18 p.m., police said.

Officers found four people shot, and two men aged 26 and 27 died at the scene, according to the posts. Two men aged 29 and 32 were transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

The second shooting was reported near the 700 block of West Eighth Street, close to Interstate 5 in south Stockton, and officers responded at 11:37 p.m., according to the posts.

Officers found a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds who died at the scene, police said.

Investigators do not believe the two shootings are related, Officer Joseph Silva, Stockton Police spokesperson, said.

There is no information about suspects or motives for the shootings, the Police Department posts said.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron.

