3 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way crash on State Road 40, State Road 11 in Volusia

A fatal crash involving a wrong-way driver killed three people and injured two others in Volusia County Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on State Road 40 near State Road 11, approximately 10 miles north of DeLeon Springs.

A 55-year-old Orlando woman was driving a 2010 Volkswagen Passat east in the westbound lane of State Road 40, west of State Road 11.

A second vehicle, a 2016 Kia Sorento, was traveling westbound on State Road 40 with a driver and three passengers.

As a result, the two vehicles collided head-on.

The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene, as were the driver and front seat passenger of the second vehicle — a 51-year-old woman from Charlotte, North Carolina, and a 74-year-old woman from Brooklyn, New York.

The two rear seat passengers in the second vehicle — both women, 44 and 45, and also from Charlotte — survived and were transported to Halifax Medical Center "with non-life-threatening injuries," according to FHP.

According to the report, the wrong-way driver of the first vehicle was the only person involved in the crash not wearing a seatbelt.

FHP has not yet determined what caused the driver of the first vehicle to drive in the wrong way. The incident is under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia County wrong-way crash kills 3, injures 2