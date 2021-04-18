3 dead, 2 wounded, manhunt underway after shooting rampage in Kenosha, Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE – Three people were dead and a manhunt was underway after a gunman opened fire at a busy Kenosha County tavern early Sunday.

At least two people were seriously injured, Sheriff David Beth said.

No arrests had been made, and investigators said it was possible there was more than one gunman. About 100 officers were hunting for suspects.

Residents near Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers, 30 miles south of Milwaukee, likely were not at risk, Beth said.

"This appears to be a targeted and isolated incident," Beth said. "We do not believe there is a threat to the community at this time."

The rampage was the latest of several shooting attacks across the nation, including one at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis last week that left eight people dead. Mass killings have claimed four or more American lives every week for the past six weeks, leaving dozens dead and several more people wounded in their wake.

In Kenosha, Beth said a patron "wasn't cooperating with the management" at the tavern and then left. The man returned a short time later, about 12:45 a.m., and began shooting, he said. Shots were fired inside and outside the tavern, leading investigators to believe more than one shooter could have been involved, Beth said.

The shooter or shooters apparently knew his victims, Beth said. He did not know whether the victims knew their attackers. Authorities had not released the names of the victims Sunday morning.

Beth said it was possible that other patrons suffered injuries not reported to authorities. It was even possible other people were struck by gunfire and left the tavern on their own, Beth said. Investigators asked local hospitals to notify them of any additional gunshot victims.

One of the victims got into a car after being shot and was driven away from the scene by bystanders, Beth said. The driver flagged down an officer on the way, and the officer drove the person to the hospital. The person died before arriving.

Beth said the bar was "very busy" at the time of the shooting but did not have any more information about how many people were there.

The nearby city of Kenosha was the scene of serious unrest last summer, after a police shot Jacob Blake, a young Black man who was left paralyzed. The Kenosha police officer who shot Blake in the back in August has returned to regular duty and won't face any criminal charges or administrative discipline.

A white Illinois teen was accused of fatally shooting two people during protests sparked by the Blake's shooting. Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch is charged with homicide and attempted homicide.

Bacon reported from Arlington, Va. Contributing: Bruce Vielmetti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

