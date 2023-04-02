3 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City bar, police say

Three people were killed and another three were wounded in a shooting that took place inside a bar in Oklahoma City on Saturday night, authorities confirmed to CBS News on Sunday. The suspect is still at large.

The shooting happened at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon, a bar and grill located in the southwestern part of the city.

The three individuals shot fatally were pronounced dead at the scene while the other three were transported to a hospital for treatment, Lt. Jeff Cooper, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Police Department, told CBS News on Sunday, describing the incident as a "chaotic" scene that happened in a bar full of patrons.

Of the three people hospitalized with injuries, one was critically wounded. The other two sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Police have not identified any of the shooting victims by name. All three individuals shot and killed were men, Cooper said.

Oklahoma City police have not identified a suspect nor have they taken anyone into custody in connection with the shooting as of Sunday, according to the spokesperson. The shooting suspect, or suspects, had fled the saloon by the time authorities arrived on Saturday night, Cooper said. Police at the scene originally said that one person was arrested after the incident but later confirmed that information was incorrect, CBS affiliate KWTV-DT reported on Saturday, adding that authorities were not yet pursuing any leads at that time.

"We are working a significant incident with large law enforcement presence in the 4100-block of Newcastle Road. The scene is just west of S. Portland Avenue," the Oklahoma City Police Department said in a Facebook post shared just before 11 p.m. local time on Saturday night. "Please avoid the area as investigators will be on scene for some time."

Cooper said on Sunday that he anticipated that police would have more details to share about their investigation by Monday.

