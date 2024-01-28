3 dead, 3 injured in shootings across Memphis
Three people are dead and three more are fighting for their lives after four separate shootings across Memphis Saturday.
Three people are dead and three more are fighting for their lives after four separate shootings across Memphis Saturday.
The former basketball phenom and social media star will attempt to make his college debut elsewhere.
Memphis had not granted Mikey Williams permission to play for the Tigers even after the resolution of his criminal case in November.
"Horns Down" remains a sensitive spot for Texas.
Port Vale has now seen two matches stopped due to a pitch invasion in 13 days.
Find the service that offers more of what you want to watch -- and fits your budget to boot.
This week: 🍎🚘. 🚘🤑 and 🍎📲.
Here's what to know about eating snow, ordering a Double Big Mac and more.
These top-rated waterproof buds are over 50% off right now.
A planned live-action TV series based on Final Fantasy 14 is no longer happening. "The size and scale needed to do it right proved too much for anyone to want to risk," one of the creatives involved said.
One post, which was shared by a verified user on the platform, was live for about 17 hours and viewed more than 45 million times before it was removed.
Celebrities like Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise are also not immune to the effects of deepfake technology.
The legendary singer and actor is set to return to "Saturday Night Live" as the musical guest on Jan. 27.
Families and friends are searching for answers surrounding the mysterious deaths of three men who were found dead at a friend's home, two days after watching a football game.
Despite pressure to drop out, Haley insists she’ll keep campaigning for the nomination.
Here are some surprising ways that donating blood can help your health, as well as tips on what to know before donating blood.
On trend but cozy, this fleece wardrobe staple will take you from winter right into spring.
Clean house! Some mid-season organization is in order, and I've got a slew of great gear for straightening up — starting at just $7.
The actor credits these products for bringing back her lovely locks.
The three-part true-crime series debuted at No. 1 on the streamer’s TV chart. It tells the story of the 2015 kidnapping of Denise Huskins, which was branded a hoax by police. What really happened.
Three months after completing its $68.7 billion acquisition of gaming company Activision Blizzard, Microsoft is laying off 1,900 employees in its gaming divisions. Blizzard president Mike Ybarra also announced he will step down, now that the acquisition is finalized. "I want to thank everyone who is impacted today for their meaningful contributions to their teams, to Blizzard, and to players’ lives," Ybarra said on X.