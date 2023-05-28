3 dead, 5 injured in motorcycle gang shooting in New Mexico

Police are investigating a shooting that left three people dead and five others injured at a motorcycle rally in Red River, New Mexico.

On Saturday at about 5 p.m., gunshots were fired at the 2023 Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally, the New Mexico Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Officers from the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau arrived at the scene to find two people dead and six people injured, officials said.

Five of the injured people were taken to local hospitals, where one was later pronounced dead. A sixth injured person was airlifted to a Denver hospital, officials said.

All eight people were identified as members of Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs (OMGs).

"OMGs are highly structured criminal organizations whose members engage in criminal activities such as violent crime, weapons trafficking, and drug trafficking," according to the Department of Justice.

Officials identified the three deceased gang members as Anthony Silva, 26, Randy Sanchez, 46, and Damian Breaux, also 46.

"Through investigation, State Police agents learned that a confrontation occurred between multiple OMG members" officials said.

Police have so far charged 30-year-old Jacob David Castillo, who was injured during the shooting and is currently hospitalized, with an open count of Murder.

Christopher Garcia, 41, who was injured in the shooting, was arrested on unrelated charges of cocaine possession and booked into the Taos County Detention Center, officials said.

Mathew Charles Jackson, 39, was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm in a liquor establishment and also booked into the Taos County Detention Center, according to officials.

The remaining four injured men will remain unidentified unless they are charged with a crime, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Mexico State Police.

