3 dead, 6 injured after shooting at Southern California biker bar, authorities say

At least 3 people are dead and six others are injured after a shooter opened fire Wednesday night at a biker bar in Southern California, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. at Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon, a small unincorporated community in eastern Orange County. The Orange County Sheriff's Department said four victims were confirmed dead at the scene, including the suspected shooter.

Six more people were transported to hospitals where five were reported to have sustained gunshot wounds.

"Officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident. No deputies injured," the sheriff’s department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The sheriff's department and Orange County Fire Authority were responding to the scene. Dozens of patrol cars and ambulances were seen in the area.

"Incident scene at Cooks Corner is static," the department posted just after 9 p.m.

Cook's Corner is a popular bar among the biker community in Southern California. Many motorcycle riders and enthusiasts gather there during weeknights and the weekend for live music, open mic nights, or for a drink.

Hours before the shooting, several patrons had stopped by for a drink and meal. Rows of motorcycles and bikes were lined by the gravel entrance where plaques describe the storied history of the bar built in 1884.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said he was monitoring the shooting "and coordinating with local officials as more details become available."

