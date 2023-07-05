3 dead, 7 injured in Shreveport following a mass shooting at a 4th of July party

Three people are dead, and one is fighting for their life after a mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana.

According to Shreveport Police Department, around 12:20 a.m. July 5, officers were dispatched to Pearl Avenue and Jones Mabry Road for reported shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple people shot at a Fourth of July block party.

At this time police can confirm that 10 people were shot, of those 10 three are dead and one is in critical condition. According to police, the six other victims are expected to recover with their injuries ranging from graze wounds to non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the third such incident in Shreveport this year. Around 11 p.m. on March 24, seven people were injured after a vehicle opened fire on a group gathered for a cookout on Logan Street.

At around 1:45 a.m., March 25, officers were called to the intersection of Texas Street and Market Street in Downtown Shreveport.

Upon arrival, officers discovered three men and three women who were shot while waiting in a vehicle at the intersection. Police said that a silver car pulled up to the vehicle in the intersection and several men stepped out of the vehicle and opened fire. Jacorvin Taylor, 32, was killed.

Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department have an active investigation into this shooting and are asking anyone with information to report it to the Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or send a tip via their app, P3tips.

Shreveport City Councilwoman Tabitha Taylor will be hosting a press conference at 10 a.m. July 5, near the location of the shooting.

This story is developing.

