3 dead, 9 injured after 'catastrophic' building collapse near Boise, Idaho, airport

Three people are dead and 9 others were injured Wednesday after a hangar that was under construction collapsed on the grounds of an airport in Boise, Idaho, officials said.

At around 5 p.m. local time, Boise Fire Department Operations Chief Aaron Hummel said emergency personnel responded to the scene of a reported building collapse near the Boise Airport. Three people died at the scene and nine people were injured, including five in critical condition who are being treated at local hospitals, the department said.

“Tonight, there was a catastrophic collapse of a metal structure at a construction site. First responders found a hectic scene and worked to secure and rescue victims,” Hummel said in a statement late Wednesday night. “The Boise Airport, City of Boise, and all first responders extend their deepest sympathies to those impacted.”

Hummel noted during an earlier news briefing that the hanger under construction was on the airport's property but was privately owned and not a city facility. Boise city permitting records show that contractor Big D Builders had obtained permits to build a 39,000-square-foot jet hangar for Jackson Jet Center, an aircraft rental service that offers private charter flights.

Jessica Flynn, CEO of Jackson Jet Center, said in a statement that their “hearts go out to everyone affected by this horrific event.” Flynn said the collapse happened just west of the Jackson Jet Center, where dozens of people were working on the site.

'Large-scale collapse of the framework'

Hummel called the incident "catastrophic" and described it as a "large-scale collapse of the framework of the building." The building had a rigid steel frame erected and a crane, which was also impacted, was placing "some sort of members" on the building at the time of the collapse, he said.

Everyone who was at the site of the incident has been accounted for, according to Hummel. He added that rescue efforts were challenging as some of the victims were on a hoist or other elevated platform but the rescue team was able to make entry.

Boise Airport operations were not impacted, officials said. The fire department said the site was secure and there was no threat to the public.

Authorities are investigating what caused the collapse and representatives with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were also on the scene investigating.

