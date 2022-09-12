3 dead children found at beach after worried relative called 911, NY cops say

Three young children are dead after they were found along a beach’s shoreline, police in New York City say.

A 911 call from a worried relative led police to a 30-year-old woman, believed to be the mother, on the boardwalk in Coney Island in the early hours of Sept. 12, according to an NYPD news conference. Though other family members were with her, the children were not.

The 911 caller “was concerned that her family member may have harmed her three small children,” police said.

Around 4:42 a.m., officers found three children — a boy, 7; a girl, 4; and a baby girl — on the beach near the water’s edge at West 35th Street, according to authorities.

Officers performed CPR and other lifesaving measures on the children before they were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The woman thought to be the mother was found “soaking wet” and barefoot before officers discovered the children, according to the NYPD.

She was taken to a police station house where detectives are trying to speak with her, but she had not said anything at the time the news conference was aired, authorities said.

“We don’t know exactly what happened here yet,” police said as the investigation is ongoing.

Coney Island is a neighborhood in New York City’s Brooklyn borough and is known for its boardwalk, entertainment and beach.

