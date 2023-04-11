3 dead in Collin County in apparent murder-suicide, officials say

Police are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide that occurred at a Murphy residence on Monday night, Collin County officials said.

Murphy police officers responded to the 400 block of Whisperfield Drive around 6:15 p.m. regarding a call about an unconscious person, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.

They found a 57-year-old woman in the driveway and a 63-year-old man inside the house. They were both pronounced dead at the scene, Murphy officials said in a press release. The 35-year-old male suspect was taken to a local hospital with a self-inflicted injury and died later that night, officials said.

Collin County officials and the Parker Police Department assisted Murphy Police and Fire with the incident, officials said. Wylie forensics will process the evidence.

Authorities haven’t released the names of the victims pending notification of family members.