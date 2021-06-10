3 dead, including suspect, in shooting at Publix supermarket in Florida

A shooting at a Publix supermarket in Florida left three people dead, including the suspected shooter, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. ET inside a Publix store on the 1100 block of Royal Palm Beach Blvd., in Royal Palm Beach — about 15 miles west of Palm Beach — according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

It was not immediately clear who the suspected shooter was, but authorities identified the three victims as one man, one woman and one child.

No other details, including how the shooter died, were immediately available.

Publix said in a statement that it was aware of the shooting and that the company was directing questions to the police.

"Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by this tragedy," Publix said. "We are cooperating with the local law enforcement. Since this is an active police investigation, we cannot confirm any additional details."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.