3 Dead, Including Suspected Shooter, in Oregon Grocery Store Attack

Three people, including the suspected shooter, were dead following an attack Sunday night at a Bend, Oregon, grocery store, police said.

Authorities announced the number of deceased in a tweet around 9:15 p.m. local time.

Earlier, a spokesperson for St. Charles Bend medical center said it had received one patient from the attack who was dead on arrival. Another other patient was said to be in good condition.

Police were dispatched to the Safeway at the Forum Shopping Center in northeast Bend shortly after 7 p.m. based on reports of shots fired, the Bend Police Department said in a statement.

The shooting started in the store’s parking lot and continued inside, with one of the deceased struck inside its entrance, the department said.

“Police believe the shooter continued firing through the store, shooting and killing an additional person,” Bend police said.

It’s not clear how the suspected shooter, who was identified only as a male, died, but police said they did not open fire during their response.

Dexter Chamberlin says he was checking out at the Safeway when he heard gunfire.

“We started running out the back emergency exit telling other people to do the same,” he said. “We ran to a nearby apartment complex and hid behind some building with about a dozen other people.”

Chamberlin said he was awaiting word from police about when he could retrieve his vehicle from the store’s lot.

Bend police said their investigation was ongoing.

