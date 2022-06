NextShark

A Singaporean woman and her mother went on a shopping spree at a Dior boutique after her mother said she was disrespected by a sales associate who disregarded her for dressing “poor.” Amjea, also known as @nahtyourbby on TikTok, shared a video on May 17 where she explained that her mother returned from a Dior store empty-handed after a sales associate “left her standing there” and “refused to show her the things she was asking for.” Amjea speculated that the designer apparel sales associate most likely did not assist her mother because they receive sales commissions and might have believed that her mother was “poor” due to the way she dressed.