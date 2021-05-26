3 dead after Japanese vessel, Russian freighter collide

  • Daihachi Hokko Maru, a Japanese crab fishing vessel, is seen overturned after a collision with Russian cargo ship AMUR in the Sea of Okhotsk, north of Japan’s Hokkaido island, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The Russian freighter rescued all five crew members of the Japanese vessel, but three were confirmed dead after arriving at the port of Mombetsu. (Kyodo News via AP)
  • Russian cargo ship AMUR is seen after colliding with Daihachi Hokko Maru, a Japanese crab fishing vessel, in the Sea of Okhotsk, north of Japan’s Hokkaido island, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The Russian freighter rescued all five crew members of the Japanese vessel, but three were confirmed dead after arriving at the port of Mombetsu. (Kyodo News via AP)
1 / 2

Japan Russia Collision

Daihachi Hokko Maru, a Japanese crab fishing vessel, is seen overturned after a collision with Russian cargo ship AMUR in the Sea of Okhotsk, north of Japan’s Hokkaido island, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The Russian freighter rescued all five crew members of the Japanese vessel, but three were confirmed dead after arriving at the port of Mombetsu. (Kyodo News via AP)
·1 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Three crew members of a Japanese crab fishing vessel died Wednesday after a collision with a Russian freighter in the Sea of Okhotsk, north of Japan’s Hokkaido island, officials said.

The Japanese vessel overturned following the collision. The Russian cargo ship rescued all five crew members, but three were confirmed dead after arriving at the port of Mombetsu, Japan’s government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said.

Japanese broadcaster NHK identified the Japanese vessel as the 9.7-ton Daihachi Hokko Maru, based in Mombetsu, and the freighter as the 662-ton Amur, registered in Nevelsk in Russia’s Sakhalin island.

The two vessels collided around 6 a.m. about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of Mombetsu. The Amur had departed Sakhalin on Tuesday and was carrying crabs to the Japanese port.

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lanka evacuates crew from burning vessel

    An explosion was reported from within the vessel on Tuesday (May 25), Navy spokesman Indika De Silva said, adding that an air force helicopter was using dry chemical powder to douse the fire.The MV X-Press Pearl, a container vessel sailing with a Singaporean flag and carrying cosmetics and chemicals including 25 tonnes of nitric acid, was anchored off the Colombo harbour when a container caught fire on Friday (May 21), officials said.The vessel had left the Hazira port in India on May 15 and was on its way to Singapore via Colombo.

  • NetJets' supersonic plans delayed as Boeing-backed Aerion falters

    Berkshire Hathaway's private aircraft firm NetJets said on Monday that it has temporarily halted plans to add supersonic jets to its fleet after news that Boeing Co-backed Aerion was unable to raise funding for production. NetJets, the world's largest private jet company, said in March it had obtained purchase rights for 20 of Aerion's AS2 aircraft. "In the current financial environment, it has proven hugely challenging to close on the scheduled and necessary large new capital requirements to finalize the transition of the AS2 into production," Aerion said in a statement.

  • Raging container ship fire off Sri Lanka coast

    The MV X-Press Pearl, a container vessel sailing with a Singaporean flag and carrying cosmetics and chemicals including 25 tons of nitric acid, was anchored off the Colombo harbor when a container caught fire on Friday (May 21), officials say.An explosion was reported from within the vessel on Tuesday. An air force helicopter was using dry chemical powder to douse the fire.

  • 'Who do we not save?': Dominic Cummings reveals scribbled pandemic Plan B 'from inside No 10'

    Dominic Cummings has shared an extraordinary photograph of a ‘Plan B’ for lockdown scribbled on a Downing Street whiteboard, showing that officials and ministers asked themselves “Who do we not save?” as Covid-19 threatened to overwhelm the NHS. According to Mr Cummings, the plan was drawn up on the whiteboard in the Prime Minister’s Downing Street study on Friday, March 13, the same day that one of the UK's most senior civil servants marched into the PM's office and warned "there is no plan... we're absolutely f****d". It was shown to Mr Johnson the next day, Mr Cummings said. Mr Cummings said that on the evening of March 13 (when the whiteboard was filled in) it was realised that a meeting would need to be held with Mr Johnson to explain "we're going to have to ditch the whole official plan, we're heading for the biggest disaster this country has seen since 1914". Lettering at the top right of the board shows who else was privy to the new plan, including the chief medical officer Chris Whitty, the chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, and Mark Sweeney, director-general of the Cabinet Secretariat in the Cabinet Office, as well as 'Dom' himself.

  • Meet the new boys: How Ben Godfrey and Ben White forced themselves into England's Euros picture

    It is a measure of Ben White’s ability that Leeds United offered £25 million for his services last summer, and also that Brighton turned it down. Both clubs clearly recognised the defender’s potential, which had been so obvious during a brilliant season on loan at Elland Road in 2019/20. For Brighton, £25m represents a significant amount of money. They are a smart club, though, and they have been proven right in holding on to a player who joined their academy at the age of 16, after he had been released by Southampton. Having been called up by England for the first time, and with a full season of Premier League football under his belt, White is already worth much more than the £25m proposed by Leeds. In his first season of top-flight football, White has started all but two league games for Graham Potter’s side and has played more Premier League minutes this season than any other Brighton player. A progressive defender who is comfortable on the ball, he has shown himself capable of playing as a centre-back, right-back, defensive midfielder and in a back three. Gareth Southgate, asked about White on Tuesday, described the 23-year-old as “flexible” and “exciting”. This inclusion in England’s provisional squad represents just the latest step up for White, who has been climbing the footballing ladder at a rapid rate. He spent 2017/18 on loan at Newport County in League Two and was so impressive that Michael Flynn, the club’s manager, described him as “the best loan that the club has ever had”. White represented Peterborough United in League One the following season, before joining Leeds on loan in the summer of 2019 and playing every minute of their promotion campaign. With each year he has moved up a level, and one assumes that the next step will be European football. There are plenty of admirers at the top end of the league, including Liverpool. In terms of his style, White is perhaps the most obvious understudy to John Stones in the England squad. Both defenders are capable of bringing the ball out of defence, and both are accustomed to operating in a system that relies on short, accurate passing. White is unlikely to make the final squad but, if Stones was to get injured, then he would provide Southgate with a similar option. There have been moments this season, especially in the first few weeks of the campaign, when White has learned harsh lessons about the quality of international forwards. Against Manchester United in September, he was twice sent to the floor by Marcus Rashford. “I had seen him do it before on YouTube,” White told Gaffer magazine last month. “I still fell for it, didn’t I?” He is not afraid of a fight, though. Against Crystal Palace in October, he had a running battle with Wilfried Zaha, both on and off the ball. Zaha was not happy but White gave as good as he got. He had no fear then, and he has no reason to feel any fear now.

  • School faces criticism after head describes Palestinian flag as a 'call to arms'

    Police were stationed outside a school on Monday as it faced a “barrage” of criticism after the headteacher described the Palestinian flag as a "call to arms". Mike Roper, who leads Allerton Grange School, in Leeds, was forced to apologise in the wake of the comments and said external speakers with “specialist knowledge” would be invited in to give a lecture. A group of around twenty pro-Palestinian activists chanted, played music and waved Palestinian flags outside the secondary school on Monday afternoon and branded the comments “inflammatory”. Yasmin Ahmed, 30, from Leeds, who attended with husband Shaan said: "The kids at that school were displaying the Palestinian flag in a peaceful way to make a statement about how they felt about what is happening over there, and to display their anger and their solidarity. The school is the second to have become embroiled in culture wars in recent months, after a religious studies teacher was suspended from Batley Grammar School, in west Yorkshire, after showing a picture of the prophet Mohammed to a class prompting protests at the school gates. "For the headmaster to then issue a video saying that the Palestinian flag is a call to arms and a symbol of anti-Semitism was shocking and inflammatory.” The Palestinian flag was also draped over the school sign. West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team monitored a protest outside the school this afternoon. There were no issues."

  • Trump returns to Manhattan in the wake of New York AG announcing criminal investigation into his company

    Former president spotted on Fifth Avenue on Monday morning

  • Want to avoid Miami Beach this Memorial Day Weekend? Try these local attractions

    Going to Miami Beach on Memorial Day Weekend is a perfectly logical thing to do.

  • 5 Outdoor Sconces That Will Shine Year Round

    AD's favorite pieces are studies in form and function Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Blinken in Israel to push for stabilizing Gaza ceasefire

    Secretary of State Tony Blinken landed in Israel on Tuesday, the first stop on his first trip to the Middle East since assuming office.Why it matters: State Department officials, who are realistic about the current low chances of reviving the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, say the visit will focus on stabilizing the Gaza ceasefire and start discussions on humanitarian aid and reconstruction.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Blinken was scheduled to visit Jerusalem and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. Later, he will meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in Ramallah in the central West Bank.The state of play: State Department officials said the U.S. wants to push forward with the reconstruction of Gaza and humanitarian relief efforts in a way that will not benefit Hamas.They said the U.S. wants to work with both the UN and the Palestinian Authority on those efforts. The Palestinian Authority has no control over Gaza, but the U.S. hopes the reconstruction efforts will help in returning the Palestinian Authority to Gaza in some form.What they're saying: "Hamas will not have veto power over the reconstruction efforts," a State Department official said. "We can’t fully guarantee it but we will do everything we can to make sure the assistance will go to the people of Gaza and not to Hamas."Of note: Blinken will meet on Tuesday night in Jerusalem with opposition leader Yair Lapid, who still holds the mandate for forming a new government.What's next: On Wednesday, Blinken will travel to Amman, Jordan, and Cairo, Egypt, for meetings with King Abdullah and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • NYC's Vessel reopens with focus on suicide prevention

    The Vessel at Hudson Yards is reopening with a new focus on suicide prevention after three young adults took their lives there over the past 15 months.

  • CDC investigates possible connection between mRNA vaccine, heart inflammation

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating whether several cases of myocarditis, which is the inflammation of the heart muscle, are linked to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. There are only about a dozen or so cases reported after receiving one of the vaccines, but there's an ongoing investigation. No link has been established yet.

  • Andrew Yang ridiculed after saying Times Square was his favorite subway stop

    Mayoral candidate mocked for favourite station and his wife spoke out against ‘racist’ cartoon

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Trump returns to Manhattan in the wake of New York AG announcing criminal investigation into his company

    Former president spotted on Fifth Avenue on Monday morning

  • Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

    Both senators oppose reforming filibuster as critical Democratic agenda items at risk

  • Capitol riot suspect drove to Ted Cruz’s house with truck of molotov cocktails to befriend him before 6 January

    Man with stockpile of napalm tried to meet Ted Cruz before coming to capital before President Joe Biden certification vote

  • Judge says Steve Bannon siphoned $1m from ‘build the wall’ campaign while dismissing indictment

    He was accused of pocketing more than $1 million from ‘We Build the Wall funds

  • Mali's president and PM arrested by mutinous soldiers

    Mutinous soldiers arrested Mali's transitional president and prime minister Monday hours after a government reshuffle left out two members of the junta that had seized power in a coup nine months earlier, the African Union and United Nations said. A joint statement issued along with the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS and other members of the international community called for the immediate release of President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, who were taken to the Kati military headquarters. “The international community rejects in advance any act of coercion, including forced resignations,” the statement said.

  • Lexington library raises questions over incentive for new Distillery District hotel

    Lexington Public Library officials told the city council Tuesday that it needed more time to work out a deal with developers of a proposed Distillery District hotel before the council approves a $39 million bond for the project.