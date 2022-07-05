3 dead, more than 20 injured after violence sweeps across Indianapolis July 4th weekend

Three people were killed and more than 20 were injured in acts of violence that swept across Indianapolis over Independence Day weekend.

Most recently, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of North Grant Avenue on report of two men shot on the city's east side about 6 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found two people with gunshot injuries. Both were taken to a hospital, police said.

One man was later pronounced dead. Officers say the shooting stemmed from a familial dispute.

The shooting is one of several overnight investigations launched into acts of violence that contrasted celebrations from Saturday to Tuesday mornings.

"Our heart goes out to the families of all these people that had tragedies this weekend," said IMPD North District captain Kimberly Young at the scene on North Grant Avenue.

As of 1:30 a.m. Monday — the most recent data available from Indianapolis police — the weekend violence brought the city's criminal homicides to 109 for the year, which is four fewer than the same period last year. Nonfatal shootings stood at 292 with 339 people shot. At this point last year, there were 328 nonfatal shootings with 368 people injured.

One person is dead following a shooting on the 3600 block of Grant Avenue. Another person was also discovered with gunshot injuries on July 5, 2022.

Seven shot overnight

Reports from IMPD overnight Monday totaled seven people shot, including the two people on North Grant Avenue.

IMPD was called to Eskenazi Hospital after a person arrived with gunshot injuries about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the person was awake and breathing.

About 1 a.m. Tuesday, a person was shot on the 5500 block of West 34th Street. The person was reported to be awake and breathing.

About 1 a.m., a person was found in critical condition after officers were called to the 800 block of Eugene Street on report of a person shot.

About 4 a.m. Tuesday a person was found with critical gunshot injuries on the 600 block of East Thompson Road.

In the same hour, officers arrived at the 2300 block of South Oxford Street where a person was in stable but serious condition after being shot.

Story continues

Three children, two adults injured Monday, July 4

One person was awake and breathing after they arrived at Community East Hospital with gunshot injuries around 5:30 a.m., according to IMPD.

Two children were injured at a shooting at the intersection of East 38th Street and North Arlington around 7 p.m. Monday. One child is in critical condition. Later a man arrived at Community East Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the man shot and the shooting involving two children could be connected.

Six shot, one dead on Sunday

Just after 7 a.m. police responded to the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive where they found a man outside who suffered gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

One person was shot but reported to be awake and breathing at the 3500 block of North Drexel Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on the city's east side.

About 4:30 a.m. police responded to Community East Hospital after a person arrived with gunshot injuries. The person was reported to be awake and breathing.

At roughly 7 a.m. another person arrived to Community East Hospital. The person was reported to be awake and breathing.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Stadium Way around 5:30 p.m. just outside downtown on the west side. Officers found a person with gunshot injuries, but their condition was not reported.

A person with gunshot injuries was discovered at the 4200 block of David Street in Lawrence Township just after 11 p.m. Their condition was not reported.

No additional information has been released in these investigations.

One killed, five shot Saturday, July 2

Six separate IMPD reports referenced five people shot, one stabbed, as well as the man killed on East 34th Street on Saturday.

One person was shot on the 4000 block of North High School Road around 2 p.m. on the city's northwest side. As of Saturday, the person was reported to be in stable but serious condition, officials said.

A person arrived at Community East Hospital with gunshot wounds about 8 p.m. Saturday.

About 10:30 p.m. officers responded to Eskenazi Hospital's downtown location after a person arrived with gunshot injuries.

Around 10:10 p.m. police responded to a report of a person stabbed at the 800 block of Carrollton Avenue on the east side of downtown.

At roughly 11 p.m., officials responded on report of shots fired at the 3900 block of Gateway Court on Indy's northwest side. Two people were discovered with gunshot injuries. One person was in stable condition and the other was in critical condition at the time of the report.

Police ask that if you heard or saw something this weekend, say something, Young said.

"I know it was a lot of fireworks, a lot of noise, but (for) some of those, somebody heard something (or) somebody saw something," Young said.

People with information about these cases should contact IMPD at 317-327-3475. Alternatively, those with information can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

In other tragic news over the weekend, an infant was critically injured in a dog attack in the 10000 block of Penrith Drive around 9 p.m. Monday. No other details have been publicly released in that case.

This article will update.

Contact Hannah Brock at hannah.brock@indystar.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannah_m_brock.

