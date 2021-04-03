3 dead in North Carolina house shooting
At least seven people were shot and three were killed in a shooting at a house party early Saturday in North Carolina, a police chief said. (April 3)
Police don't have a suspect, and circumstances of the party and possible motive are still under investigation, police say.
Julie Eberly, 47, a Pennsylvania mother of six, was killed while on a trip to celebrate her wedding anniversary.
Reshuffle of degree programs took away the option for some to go directly to the classroom after graduation.
The 58-year-old is accused of using fake landscaping and home improvement companies to orchestrate the fraud.
Companies are rapidly designing private space stations that could one day dominate operations in orbit around Earth.Why it matters: NASA is hoping private industry will start to take over operations in low-Earth orbit once the International Space Station comes to an end, creating a robust commercial market in that part of space.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCommercially operated private space stations are a big part of NASA's vision to buy services from companies in orbit and then focus on further afield goals like getting to the Moon and Mars.Driving the news: NASA detailed an initiative at the end of March asking companies to partner with them in the development of private space stations that might act as a destination for NASA astronauts and research in the future. Under these agreements, NASA would help support the companies as they develop the space stations and carry out preliminary design reviews — an important technical assessment of what it will take to get a station flying — by the end of fiscal year 2025.On the heels of that announcement, Sierra Nevada Corporation announced its plans to build a private space station.Another company, Axiom Space, already has plans in motion to build its own commercial space station after first attaching a module to the International Space Station at some point in the coming years. Between the lines: NASA wants to avoid having a gap in the agency's regular access to orbit when the ISS is retired before the end of the decade.The space agency was forced to rely on Russia for access to orbit when the space shuttle program ended before commercial flyers like SpaceX were up and running. By partnering with private companies now, the agency is signaling it wants to be able to transition smoothly to private stations instead of a hard stop when the ISS ends."We're not going to just turn off the lights one day," Phil McAlister, director of commercial spaceflight development at NASA, said during an event. "We're going to have an overlap period where we, over a period of time, draw down the operations of ISS as we increase operations for LEO [low-Earth orbit] destinations. So that gives us some time."NASA has already effectively proved out this kind of public/private partnership model with SpaceX flying astronauts to orbit. But, but, but: Operating a private space station is a much bigger task than simply launching people to space, and some experts in the industry say there isn't enough time for private companies to get their space stations functioning before the ISS comes to an end. The funding attached to NASA's new program also may not be enough to get these stations off the ground in time."I don't see how they're going to get it together by 2024 [or] 2028," Victoria Samson of the Secure World Foundation told Axios. "I think it is much more likely that we'll see the Chinese space station well before the commercial space station or a private-sector space station." More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
A week after a Pennsylvania woman was gunned down in North Carolina while driving to the beach, the man suspected of pulling the trigger is behind bars.
Moser will succeed Lon Kruger after the longtime college coach announced his retirement.
Parlier's mayor and city council have decided to dismiss Chief Jose Garza over the objections of many officers and community members.
She rescued the owl, Kering, two years ago.
Police said there was "a business and personal relationship between the suspect and the victims"
Kyle Pitts's impressive Pro Day could make him a lock with the 10th pick. Bucky Brooks gives a scouting report on Damonte Kazee.
As a double Olympic-medal winning kayaker, Nathan Baggaley was always good at outpacing the competition. His drug smuggling gang, however, was no match for the Australian Federal Police when they were caught carrying out a multi-million-pound drug deal at sea. Spotted by surveillance planes as they picked up more than half a ton of cocaine off the New South Wales coast, two of Baggaley's accomplices attempted a high-speed getaway in their speedboat, hurling their cargo into the ocean as they did so. But after a dramatic two-hour pursuit, they were eventually stopped by a boatload of armed officers from Queensland Police. Nathan Baggaley, whom prosecutors said was planning to meet the pair at a boat ramp and take storage of the drugs, was also arrested. On Thursday, Baggaley, 45, who won two kayaking silver medals in the 2004 Athens Olympics, was found guilty of attempting to smuggle cocaine worth nearly £110 million into Australia. His younger brother, Dru, 39, who was in the boat along with accomplice Anthony Draper, was also found guilty at the same hearing. The Supreme Court in Brisbane heard that after the bust in July 2018, police fished numerous large packages of the drug from the sea. Others washed up along the east coast in New South Wales and Queensland in the months that followed.
Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) communications director Luke Ball resigned on Friday amid a growing scandal over alleged sexual misconduct, per two sources who spoke with Axios. The resignation was first reported by NBC News.Why it matters: Gaetz is under a federal investigation for alleged sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl. The congressman denies the allegation and says he is a victim of political extortion. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The allegations against me are as searing as they are false," Gaetz told Axios' Jonathan Swan in an interview earlier this week. "I believe that there are people at the Department of Justice who are trying to criminalize my sexual conduct, you know when I was a single guy."Yes, but: CNN also reported on Thursday that Gaetz faces a probe into whether any campaign cash was used to pay for girls or women to travel with him. Axios' Alayna Treene reported also earlier this week — before news of the investigation into Gaetz broke — that the 38-year-old representative is considering retirement from Congress in order to become a media personality. Axios has sent a request for comment to Ball, as well as Gaetz's office. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
Kevin Patel is the 20-year-old founder of One Up Action International and he's mobilizing Gen Z to change the world.
Sitting opposite David Suchet, it’s impossible not to think about Hercule Poirot, the character he played so successfully on our screens for a quarter of a century. The actor’s grooming may not meet the impossibly high standards of the finicky Belgian detective – a lockdown beard instead of that minutely manicured moustache, an open-necked shirt rather than a bow-tie – but on one thing, Suchet suggests, the two of them are as one. “Agatha Christie puts into Poirot’s mouth the words, ‘I am un bon Catholique’. He says his prayers and reads the Bible with a cup of hot chocolate every night of his life. He is a very religious man.” And so, too, is 74-year-old Suchet. He quietly became a Christian in 1986, “fairly late in life”, but in recent years has been more public about his faith. To mark this Easter, when many churches will still be closed, he has recorded a reading of the whole of John’s Gospel that goes live tomorrow (Sunday 4 April) at 4pm on Westminster Abbey’s YouTube channel. At two and a half hours it is, he quips, as long as a movie. It was filmed in the Jerusalem Chamber of Westminster Abbey – the very room where the King James Bible was first read aloud in the early 1600s. “I have often wondered,” Suchet muses, “what Poirot would have made of my walk.” By which he means not the almost comical short, mincing steps he has given his small-screen alter ego, but rather his own long journey into Christian faith. “I have only come to the conclusion since I’ve finished being him [his last episode of 70 in the role was broadcast in 2013] that he has kept me company on it.”
Jennifer Shah, who was a cast member of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” is set to face a judge for allegedly defrauding hundreds of victims in a massive, nationwide telemarketing scam.
OneWeb exec Chris McLaughlin told Insider the number of satellites Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos want to launch in orbit is an issue.
A Utah woman with a star role in “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reality show pleaded not guilty Friday to charges accusing her of ripping off hundreds of people in a nationwide telemarketing scheme. A federal judge in New York City also imposed tighter bail conditions for Jennifer Shah during a virtual hearing after a prosecutor suggested she was still hiding illicit proceeds from the alleged fraud and is a flight risk. Shah will remain free under an order to post a $1 million bond secured by $250,000 in cash or property and co-signed by two other people.
Proposal comes as the nation has seen gun violence increase and marks the first time the government has made an effort to address the root causes Janet Molstad holds a sign at the Colorado state capitol during a discussion on gun violence in the wake of the Boulder shooting. Photograph: Alyson Mcclaran/Reuters The Biden administration plans to invest $5bn toward gun violence prevention in the nation’s most hard-hit areas as part of a key infrastructure package announced this week. This investment marks an important step in acknowledging the disparate impact of gun violence and is the first time the government has set aside this much money at one time to address community violence holistically over a multi-year period. “Historically, the federal government’s approach, particularly when faced with surges in gun homicides, is to fund strategies that over-police,” said Paul Carillo, community violence initiative director for the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, in a statement. “The Biden administration demonstrated a commitment to addressing the root causes.” series links The proposal comes as America has witnessed a significant increase in gun violence during the pandemic. Los Angeles has recorded an 11-year high in homicides. Philadelphia is seeing one of the highest annual gun violence rates in half a century. Joe Biden has long been a firm advocate for gun control and has called for bans on assault weapons and universal background checks. He has reiterated his resolve after the first high-profile mass shootings of his tenure in the White House. But advocates have long called on the administration to address the less-acknowledged, but more prevalent, incidents of gun violence that plague city streets which are concentrated among Black and Latino communities. Biden’s $5bn proposal would work to create and scale up community-based violence prevention strategies. The money would be allotted over eight years and go toward employing street outreach workers, making violence prevention work sustainable, and giving organizations a steady stream of funds so they can lessen their reliance on competitive one-time grants. Funds earmarked for localities where shootings are surging are meant to help underserved communities rebound from pandemic-related losses and heal from the sustained spike in homicides. The money would also contribute to programs such as summer jobs and training opportunities for those most at risk of being affected by gun violence as a victim or would-be shooter, a White House administrator said. “It’s been a long time coming and we think this plan is a great signal that this work is finally being taken seriously,” said Dr Antonio Cediel, campaign manager for LIVE FREE, a national violence prevention organization. “This creates a whole new set of opportunities. We have to tackle gun violence where it is most concentrated,” Cediel added. “These strategies have track records and we know they work. It’s just a matter of scaling them up.” Cediel was one of 10 gun violence prevention advocates who met with Susan Rice, Biden’s domestic policy adviser, to call for the administration to take dramatic action and focus on the Black and Brown communities that face the highest levels of gun violence. Other advocacy groups, including March for our Lives and Amnesty International, have celebrated the announcement. A statement from Amnesty International USA read, “After years of inaction from the federal government on gun violence, President Biden’s plan to invest in our communities demonstrates hope that those most affected by this violence will receive help.” Everytown for Gun Safety applauded the plan, “This funding will save lives.” We applaud @POTUS for proposing $5B to support community violence prevention programs as part of the #AmericanJobsPlan.For decades, these Black-led organizations have reduced violence with these critically important programs—this funding will save lives. https://t.co/CcWcDMQc2T— Everytown (@Everytown) March 31, 2021 Biden on Wednesday described his infrastructure plan as, “a once-in-a-generation investment in America”. Other proposals include expansive updates to the nation’s roads, water systems, and electrical grids, and – if it passes – could create an estimated 100,000 jobs, Biden said during the plan’s unveiling. “Our infrastructure is crumbling. These are among the highest value investments we can make. We can afford to make them. We can’t afford not to.” Biden said.
"I actually can’t repeat what some of them say on morning television,” said the network's chief political correspondent.