3 dead in overnight shootings in West Palm Beach, including 16-year-old girl

Stock cop lights array

WEST PALM BEACH — Three people died in two incidents of gun violence overnight Friday in West Palm Beach, including a 16-year-old girl who police say was not involved in an argument that broke out among a large crowd.

The crowd had gathered just after 8 p.m. near 17th Street and Spruce Avenue when the argument began and shots were fired, striking the girl, West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said Saturday.

The girl, who police have not yet identified, was taken in a private car to Good Samaritan and later transferred to St. Mary's Medical Center, where she died.

In another unrelated shooting just before midnight, police found one man dead inside a residence in the 600 block of 52nd Street and another dead outside, Jachles said. Police have not yet released the names or ages of the victims.

Police ask anyone with information about the shootings to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

vvillanueva@pbpost.com

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: 3 dead in overnight shootings in West Palm Beach