3 dead in Philippines after fishing boat collides with unknown commercial vessel

President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the ramming of a fishing vessel is being investigated. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- The Philippines Coast Guard is investigating the ramming of a fishing vessel that killed three people, including the captain, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident happened before dawn Monday near Bajo de Masinloc, or Scarborough Shoal, when the fishing boat was rammed by an "unidentified commercial vessel."

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on social media that the Philippine Coast Guard was backtracking and checking all monitored vessels in the area as part of its investigation to "ascertain the details and circumstances surrounding the collision."

"We assure the victims, their families, and everyone that we will exert every effort to hold accountable those who are responsible for this unfortunate maritime incident," he said.

The deaths included boat captain Dexter Laudencia, 47, and crew members Romeo Mejeco, 38; and Benedicto Olandria, 62. Eleven fishermen survived and ramming and will be interviewed, officials said.

Those who were not seriously injured used their service boats to transport the deceased victims to Infanta, a town in Pangasinan and arrived on Tuesday morning.

At the time of the collision, the boat was moored while a survivor said eight crew members were fishing at various locations and another six remained on the boat.

The Philippines Coast Guard said in a statement that it appears the Philippine boat "failed to detect" the approaching foreign vessel due to bad weather, leading to the collision.