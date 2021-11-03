3 women dead, 2 injured in ‘possible domestic-related’ shooting in Norfolk, police say

Three women are dead and two are injured after a Wednesday night shooting in the Young Terrace neighborhood of Norfolk.

Norfolk police say the call for the shooting, located in the 800 block of Whitaker Lane, came in at 6:02 p.m. Three women have been pronounced dead at the scene. Two other women with injuries were taken to the hospital.

Chief Larry Boone told a WAVY-TV reporter Wednesday night that the suspect is known.

The suspect shot one person before shooting others who tried to help the victim, Boone said.

“As the community was trying to render aid, this coward shoots them,” Boone said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.