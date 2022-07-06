3 dead in separate shootings in Rochester

UPDATE (July 6, 2022): Rochester police released the name of the man killed in a quadruple shooting early Tuesday morning as Willie Wofford, 24, of Rochester. Police have also filed charges against a 30-year-old parolee in connection with the shooting on North Clinton Avenue.

Quinjavis Lewis was identified as one of the people who allegedly fired a handgun into the crowd of several hundred party goers early Tuesday morning, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. He was released from state prison in April 2020 following a weapons possession conviction and again in March 2021 following a drug possession plea that stemmed from a August 2020 arrest.

Lewis was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, in connection with Tuesday's quadruple shooting, Umbrino said. He is accused of firing multiple gunshots in the direction of four shooting victims, including Wofford, in the lot outside the Baden Street Recreation Center. Umbrino said police could not say if any of the bullets from Lewis' gun struck any of the four shootings victims.

Additional charges may be presented to a Monroe County Grand Jury. Lewis is scheduled to be arraigned in City Court on Wednesday morning. Lewis also faces pending felony drug charges out of Steuben County, according to police.

---

ORIGINAL STORY (July 5, 2022): Since early Sunday, Rochester has seen three homicides in three separate incidents, including one that happened early Tuesday morning at a gathering of hundreds of people, where, in addition to the homicide victim, three other people were shot and wounded.

Around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, Rochester police officers were called to the outdoor basketball court area of the Baden Street Recreation Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave., for a report of a man shot, according to a statement issued by Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department.

Police said it appears there was an altercation near the basketball court that escalated and that multiple gunshots were fired within a crowd they said was between 200 to 300 people.

Officers say they found a 24-year-old man at the edge of the basketball court who had been shot multiple times in his torso. Police said an ambulance was unable to access the scene, so he was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by a police patrol car. He was pronounced dead there a short time later and police have not yet identified him.

As officers were trying to secure the crime scene, three other victims from the same incident showed up at hospitals by private vehicle, police said: a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his torso at Rochester General Hospital; a man with at least one gunshot wound to his torso at Strong; and a female in her 20s with at least one gunshot wound to her upper body at Strong.

Their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Two other homicides happened within nine hours of each other on Sunday, police said.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Monroe Avenue and Goodman Street for a report of shots fired and multiple people shot, according to an RPD statement. Police said they found a male in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to Strong and pronounced dead shortly thereafter. He has been identified as DeAnthony Rodgers, 35, of Rochester.

Another male in his 30s who was determined to have been shot in the same incident was dropped off by private vehicle at Rochester General with injuries to his lower body that were not considered life-threatening. Police said he remains hospitalized.

RPD said both victims and several other people were gathered around a hot dog cart when the shooting happened.

At noon on Sunday, officers responded to 581 Jefferson Ave. for a report of a person shot, police said. When they arrived, they were told a male victim in his 30s had been taken to Strong by private vehicle. RPD said that the man , identified as Tremaris Seymoir, 29, of Rochester had been shot at least once in the upper body and been pronounced dead.

There now been 37 homicides in the city of Rochester in 2022, which is lower than at the same period last year. As of July 5, 2021 there had been 40 homicides.

Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to mgreenwo@rocheste.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: 3 dead in separate shootings in Rochester NY