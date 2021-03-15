3 dead, several injured in San Diego after car drives into pedestrians

Tim Fitzsimons
·1 min read

Three people were killed and several more were injured by a car that crashed into pedestrians in San Diego early Monday, according to local authorities.

The vehicle drove into pedestrians in an underpass on B Street near San Diego City College around 9 a.m., police said.

Police said of the nine victims, three are dead, two are in critical condition, and four are in unknown condition.

Police said people sleep under the overpass and that there are "tents and belongings" where the car drove onto the sidewalk, plowed through pedestrians and then went back onto the road.

The driver of the vehicle, Craig Voss, 71, was charged with one felony count of driving under the influence, and several counts each of causing an injury while committing a felony and vehicular manslaughter, according to police.

Chief David Nisleit said the San Diego Police Department is searching for footage leading up to the moment of the crash.

