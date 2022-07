Reuters

Preliminary autopsy results show the death of Angola's former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos was due to natural causes, a Spanish court said on Monday while ordering further examination. Dos Santos died two weeks ago in Barcelona at the age of 79. "Despite the fact that the provisional autopsy report indicates that Mr. dos Santos' death was natural, the court has decided to order complementary testing to that usually done in an autopsy, given that a complaint about possible threats to this person was previously filed," she said.