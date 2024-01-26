3 dead in shooting at Arlington apartment complex, police say

ARLINGTON — Three people were found dead in a shooting Thursday night at an apartment complex in Arlington, Texas, authorities said.

Arlington police said the shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. local time on the city's south side.

Officers arrived at the 3500 block of Chatham Green Lane to find three victims dead from gunshot wounds, police said. No additional details were provided.

Police did not immediately identify the victims, or provide information on what led up to the shooting, or a possible motive.

No arrests have yet been made, police said.

A CBS News Texas crew is on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

What an expansion of the child tax credit could mean for parents

The Dish: Vietnamese-inspired pork noodle meal

Jon Stewart returning to "The Daily Show" through 2024 election