3 dead in shooting at condo in South Plainfield, N.J.

Three people were killed in a shooting Monday at a condo complex in South Plainfield, N.J., authorities said.

Cops responded to reports of shots fired and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, the Middlesex County prosecutor’s office said in a press release.

One man and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene, while a second man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he also died, according to authorities.

Investigators are questioning a “person of interest” in the shooting, WABC reported. Cops said the person of interest knew the three victims.

Neither the victims nor the person of interest have been publicly identified.

“This was not a random act of violence and there is no threat to the public,” the Middlesex County prosecutor’s office wrote. The shooting occurred about 25 miles southwest of lower Manhattan.